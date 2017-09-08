Grapevine, Texas Sept. 8, 2017

At approximately 3:19 a.m. on Friday, September 8, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1900 block of Cheshire Drive. One 18-year-old man had been shot in the leg. Officers applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until Grapevine Fire Department paramedics could transport the victim to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine. A second 18-year-old man was shot in the stomach. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine by private vehicle before officers arrived. Both men are expected to recover.

Witnesses say the shooter was in a dark or gold-colored sedan, and got out of the car holding a gun when the victims and another man were dropped off outside the home. Witnesses say the shooter fired several rounds before getting back into the car and driving away.

The identity of the shooter is unknown at this time. However, investigators do not believe this was a random attack. Detectives are speaking with witnesses, reviewing evidence collected at the scene, and checking for surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grapevine Police Detectives at: 817-410-3200.