The Colleyville Heritage Panthers (1-1, 0-0 5A District) blasted the Frisco Heritage Coyotes 49-14 in a non-district game played Friday, Sep. 8 at Mustang-Panther Stadium. Despite 4 turnovers the Panthers were able to defeat the Coyotes by scoring 34 unanswered points during the last 3 quarters of the game. Colleyville’s next non-district game will be on Friday, Sep. 15 at Pennington Field against the Trinity Trojans.

Don’t forget to check out the Colleyville/Grapevine/LocalNewsOnly football photo website HERE.

A YouTube video of game can be view HERE

LRW — 09/09/17