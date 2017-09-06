Southlake, Texas Sept 6, 2017 – Arrests
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested on August 28, 2017 at 2:03 AM by Officer S. Petrovich S. at 1500 Hart (Ct) (St) and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Assault of a Public Servant, a Felony Third Degree..No Bond amount listed.
Arrested on August 31, 2017 at 3:58 AM by Officer M. Davis at 1207 Oakwood Trail and Charged With;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000,
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 Less than 28 G, Bond set at $1,000..Total Bond $2,000.
Home 5405 Miramar Lane, Colleyville, TX.
Arrested on August 18, 2017 at 2:37 AM at 1836 Laurel Valley Dr. and Charged by Officer S. Bradburn for Public Intoxication, Bond set at $285.
Arrested on Sept. 4, 2017 at 3:08 at her home by Officer J. Paul and Charged with;
1.) On a Keller Police Warrant for Expired Vehicle Inspection, Bond set at $347,
2.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for no Front License Plate, Bond set at $178.10
Arrested on August 29, 2017 at 2:11 AM by Officer J. Weinschrelder at 700 W. Hwy 114 West bound and Charged with;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 Less than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000.
2.) On a Euless PD Warrant for Assault, Bond set at $639.60,
3.) On a Euless PD Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $391.30,
4.) On a Euless PD Warrant for Assault, Bond set at $774.80…Total Bond: $5,805.70
Arrested on August 29, 2017 at 10:34 PM by Officer S. Petrovich at 1700 W. Continental Blvd and Charged with;
1.) Driving while Intoxicated 3rd OR MORE! a Felony Third Degree, Remarks include: Inter Lock and Bond set at $4,000,
2.) Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Bond set at $2,500…Total Bond: $6,500.
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on August 27, 2017 at 8:02 PM by Officer W. Thomas at 2200 E Hwy 114 and Charged with;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2-A, less than 2 ounces Bond set at $500,
2.) On a Lewisville PD Warrant for Driving without a License, Bond set at $495.
3.) On a Lewisville PD Warrant for Expired/No Valid License Plate/ or Register Vehicle, Bond set at $245,
4.) On an Irving PD Warrant for No Driver’s License, Bond set at $211.90,
5.) On an Irving PD Warrant for Displaying an Expired License Plate, Bond Set aat $247,
6.) On an Irving PD Warrant for No Driver’s License, Bond set at $313,
7) On an Irving PD Warrant for Driving without a License, Bond set t $330…Total Bond $2,341.90.
