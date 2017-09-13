A Guest Column by: Jess Miller <jess@jenreviews.com>
A good game of basketball starts with a good warm up and ends with a cool down. To prepare for a game it is essential that the players practice each move until they are well versed in the tactics. We’ve compiled the 63 best basketball drills – by no means a complete list, but a good idea of what is involved in playing a great game.
“Remember that basketball is a game of habits. If you make the other guy deviate from his habits, you’ve got him” – Bill Russell
Table of Contents
- Warm up drills
- Defence drills
- Shooting drills
- Rebounding drills
- Partner drills
- Passing drills
- Offensive drills
- Strength and conditioning drills
- Cool down drills
- Drills for youngsters
- Some reading suggestions
- Summary