Colleyville, TX. Sept 19, 2017
- City Council to vote on adopting the FY2018 budget that includes a lowered tax rate.
- German grocer Lidl will have its second reading for a rezoning request to open a location in Colleyville’s southern gateway. This would be the first Lidl in Tarrant County. City staff estimates the total tax benefit to Colleyville to be $1.5 million in property taxes to the Tax Increment Financing Fund and $75,000 annually in sales tax collections.
- Vote on a rezoning case to allow a two-story event center that will specialize in weddings and receptions. City staff estimated the total tax benefit to Colleyville to be $1.0 million in property taxes to the Tax Increment Financing Fund and $25,000 annually in sales tax collections (increasing to $50,000 at maturity).
- Public Works Director Jeremy Hutt will present data from the 2017 Pavement Condition Assessment. As a whole, Colleyville’s streets are in “satisfactory” condition with the concrete street segments rating higher than the asphalt street segments. Several roads that were marked in “poor” condition are slated for maintenance in the near future.
- James Hubbard will give an update on SH26, which is progressing through phase 1. Construction may move to phase 2 by the end of 2017, which would include a change in traffic patterns.
2 Comments
Bobby Lindamood
Great reporting. Hats off to LNO!
Walt Mills
Nice job, Nelson.