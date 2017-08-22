Las Colinas, Texas August 21, 2017



World’s Greatest Cars in One Location September 9 at Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas

While rare and unique cars are the central attraction at the Park Place Dealerships Luxury & Supercar Showcase on September 9th at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, guests will find plenty of entertainment for every member of the family.

“For the first time in our history, we’re bringing all of our brands together in one place to celebrate our 30th anniversary,” said Park Place Dealerships president Neil Grossman. “Knowing the passion our clients have for the finest automobiles, we also have invited them to display some of their cars in our Collectors Showcase. Guests will have the opportunity to see some of the world’s premier cars, talk to experts in the automotive field, as well as meet professional drivers like Patrick Lindsey from our Park Place Motorsports team.”

This one-day luxury lifestyle event will present the finest fashions from NorthPark Center, exquisite food and beverages, live music and even a Kids Concours presented by Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, featuring a special Hot Wheels interactive area, refreshing drinks from Pecos Pete’s All Natural Tea and Soda shop, freshly popped popcorn, and big yard games for kids of all ages.

What makes this event truly special is access to some of the world’s finest automobiles. It’s an opportunity to be among the first to see the new 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom, arriving straight from Pebble Beach for its Texas debut. Or the extraordinary 1500-horsepower, $3 million Bugatti Chiron which is a rare sighting. Guests also will have the chance to see Bentley’s first luxury SUV – the Bentayga. Then there’s the McLaren 720S, Maserati Gran Turismo, Porsche 918 Spyder and 919 Hybrid, the new Lexus LC500, Jaguar F-Type SVR, a Mercedes-Benz-AMG GTC Roadster, Volvo XC90, Range Rover SVR and many more vehicles.





The Collector’s Showcase will offer a diverse selection of cars from private collectors, including a 1965 Shelby 427 Cobra once owned by Carroll Shelby, a 1925 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost, ‘34 Alfa Romeo 8c2300, ‘37 Bugatti 57C Atalante, ‘54 Jaguar XK120SE, ‘57 Chevrolet Bel Air convertible, ‘60 Porsche 356B Roadster, ‘61 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud, ’71 DeTomaso Pantera, ‘72 Fiat Dino Spider, a one-of-a-kind ‘99 BMW M Roadster, 2009 Koenigsegg CCXR, 2010 Aston Martin DBS, 2015 Lamborghini Huracan, among many others.

The Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase will be open to the public 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, September 9 with online tickets ranging from $25 – $50 for general admission and $100 for VIP All Access, including the VIP Lounge with complimentary food and drinks. Tickets are available online at www.LuxurySupercarShowcase.com <http://www.LuxurySupercarShowcase.com> Tickets will be available for purchase at the gate on September 9: VIP $125, General Admission (21+) $75, and General Admission (21 and under) $35.

In addition to the incredible lineup of exotic vehicles, guests purchasing VIP All Access passes can sample culinary specialties from the Four Seasons’ LAW and OUTLAW Taproom, Dallas Chop House Burger, Dallas Fish Market, and Cool River Café. Several food trucks will also be on-site.

The Luxury & Supercar Showcase will feature specialty boutiques with upscale offerings by Bachendorf’s, Niven Morgan, Sovaro, Mulberry, Montblanc, RIMOWA, Rebecca Taylor, and others.

Partners include Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, Hill & Wilkinson, Celebrity Cruises, Irving CVB and Chamber, Absolut Elyx, Perrier Jouët, Peroni Italy, Brad Oldham Sculpture, Bachendorf’s, The Trade Group, Fernic Building Maintenance, Lisa R. Daniels, Digital 3 Printing, D Magazine, NBC 5, Celebrity Cruises, LAW, OUTLAW Taproom, Dallas Chop House Burger, Dallas Fish Market, Cool River Café, Marie Gabrielle, Frost 321, Perks & Provisions Company, Sugaire, and Lilium Florals.



Proceeds from the Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase will benefit the Momentous Institute. Owned and operated by Salesmanship Club of Dallas since 1920, the Momentous Institute has been committed to building and repairing social emotional health for all children so they can achieve their full potential. Each year, the organization directly serves more than 6,000 children and family members through its nationally acclaimed Momentous School and innovative Therapeutic Services. More info at http://momentousinstitute.org/



Ken Schnitzer founded Park Place Dealerships 30 years ago with a single Mercedes-Benz dealership on Oak Lawn. Today, Park Place Dealerships employs more than 2,000 people and operates 16 full-service dealerships representing luxury brands including Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volvo, Jaguar, Lotus, Land Rover, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Bugatti, McLaren, and Maserati. Park Place’s new Land Rover Jaguar dealership opened last month in Grapevine. A new Park Place Porsche dealership debuts in Grapevine next year. For more info, visit parkplace.com.