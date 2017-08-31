|
Hurst, Texas August 31, 2017
Kid’s All-American Fishing Derby September 15!
This re-scheduled event is quickly approaching. Pre-registration is required.
Save the date!
Fight the Bite!
Join us in the Bellaire area of Hurst at Vivagene Copeland Park, 501 E Pecan Street, Hurst, TX on Saturday, October 7 from 11 AM to 3 PM for music, pumpkin decorating, hayrides, crafts, and more!
Read all the details on this exciting event!
Want to be a vendor? Download, complete and return our Vendor Application. All applications are due no later than September 25. Instructions are on the application form.