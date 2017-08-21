Fort Worth, Texas August 21, 2017

Tarrant County District Attorney, Sharen Wilson, announced her bid for reelection to the position she has held since January of 2015.

Wilson said, “Serving as District Attorney for Tarrant County has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. In my second term, I promise to continue to serve with integrity, accountability, and a commitment to justice and safety.”

Since taking office, Wilson has led the attorneys, investigators, and staff of her office to aggressively prosecute the most dangerous criminals. Her commitment to putting victims first is evident in her resolve to never shy away from taking on even the toughest of cases. Throughout her career, she has developed a reputation for being tough on crime, vigorous in the pursuit of justice, and committed to conviction integrity.

Under her leadership, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office has also taken unprecedented steps to increase public awareness, increase communication and cooperation with local law enforcement agencies, reduce recidivism, and improve communication between the community and the Office of the District Attorney. Her pledge remains to serve with integrity, transparency, and accountability and, above all, to do her part to keep the streets of Tarrant County safe.

Sharen Wilson has a long history of devoted public service. In 1990, she began to serve as Tarrant County’s Judge of the Criminal District Court No. 1. She had previously served as an assistant district attorney for the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. She proved herself to be a tough and talented prosecutor and then the County’s toughest criminal court judge. Sharen Wilson has spent her life putting criminals in prison.

Wilson has been board certified in criminal law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization since 1986 and received her bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University and her Doctor of Jurisprudence from the Texas Tech University School of Law.

The Primary Election for Criminal District Attorney will take place on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.