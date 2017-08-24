Southlake, Texas August 24, 2017

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

JOSE LUIS TREVINO, JR.; Age: 43, POB: Irving, TX. Listed as Unemployed and Home 1228 Timberline Ct., Southlake, TX.



Arrested on August 18, 2017 at 7:30 PM by Officer J. Lemoine at the Keller Police Station and Charged with;



1.) On a Southlake PD Warrant for Failure to Yield Right of Way, Bond set at $453.83,

2.) On a Southlake PD Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $261.00..Total Bond $714.83. ; Age: 43, POB: Irving, TX. Listed as Unemployed and Home 1228 Timberline Ct., Southlake, TX.on August 18, 2017 at 7:30 PM by Officer J. Lemoine at the Keller Police Station and Charged with;





Arrested on August 16, 2017 at 9:54 PM by Officer Kyle Meeks at his home and Charged with;



Assault of a Family household member with Previous Convention a Third Degree Felony, Bond set at $5,000. MAHMOOD RABBANI, Age” 69, POB: Pakistan, Listed as Unemployed and Home 104 Waterford Dr., Southlake, TX.on August 16, 2017 at 9:54 PM by Officer Kyle Meeks at his home and Charged with;



BLAIR ADAMS, Age: 32, POB: CA. Listed Occupation as Bar Tender at Bar Loui and home 603 Canterbury St., Euless, Texas. Arrested on August 17, 2017 at 4:01 PM by Officer D. Mowdy at Kohls in Southlake at 3001 E hwy 114 and Charged With;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance CS PG1 less than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000,

2.) Theft of Property more than $100 less than $750, Bond set at $1,000, Total Bond: $5,000.





Arrested on August 18, 2017 at 1:28 AM by Officer m. Davis at 200 W Hwy 114 West Bound and Charged with:



Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000. ASHLEY RENEE WARD, Age: 21, POB: Carrollton, TX. Listed Occupation as Waitress at Outback and home 2411 S. Interstate 35E, #1424.on August 18, 2017 at 1:28 AM by Officer m. Davis at 200 W Hwy 114 West Bound and Charged with:

TERENCE DEAUN NEWTON, Age: 31, POB: Wichita Falls, TX. Listed as Unemployed and home 807 Cutting Horse Drive, Mansfield, TX. Arrested on August 15, 2017 at 6:23 PM by Officer C. Damico at 2104 E Hwy 114 and Charged with; 1.) Fraudulent use and Possession of More than 5 Identifying Items, a State Jail Felony, no bond listed,

2.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $366,

3.) On a Keller PD Warrant for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $526.50,

4.) On a Keller PD Warrant for No Operators License, Bond set at $375.70,

5.) On a Euless PD Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $456.30,

6.) On a Euless PD Warrant for No Driver’s License, Bond set at $417.43…Total Bond $2,141.93.

“Arrest information is obtained from various Federal and State Freedom of Information Acts and the information herein is public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible. LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.” Please note, letters that threaten LNO as a media source, will be forwarded to law enforcement. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com