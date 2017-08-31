Colleyville, Texas August 31, 2017

Colleyville Citizens welcome Officer Jacob Newman!



Officer Newman joined the Colleyville Police Department on August 24, 2017. Prior to joining the Police Department Officer Newman served 4 years in the United States Marine Corps and also graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in Biology and Animal Sciences. Officer Newman is also a certified personal trainer and has a commitment to health living.

An LNO Reader Shared.. Surprising a School Resource Officer at Heritage High School in Brentwood, California – Click on the video below to see on Facebook.