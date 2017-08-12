Grapevine, Texas August 12, 2017

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





Arrested on August 9, 2017 at 10:37 AM by Officer C. hale at 1805 Enchanted Way and Charged with; CHRISTOPHER CHARLES UNSWORTH, Age: 33, POB: TX. No Employer Listed and Home 6584 Shoreline Dr., Little Elm, TX.on August 9, 2017 at 10:37 AM by Officer C. hale at 1805 Enchanted Way and Charged with; 1.) Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Bond set at $750,

2.) Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Count 2, Bond set at $750,

3.) Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Bond set at $2,500, Total Bond $4,000.





Arrested on August 10, 2017 at 7:25 PM by Officer J. Vermeulen at 3000 Grapevine Mills for the following:



1.) On a Plano PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $314.10,

2.) On a Plano PD Warrant for Driving while License Invalid, Bond set at $496.10

3.) On a Plano PD Warrant Failure to Appear, Bond set at $374,

4.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Trespass on School District, Bond set at $252, total Bond $1,436.20 KOHIRY DEVONTE CARSON, Age: 25, POB: AL, Listed Occupation as Clerk for Nokia and Home 18788 Marsh Lane, Dallas, TX.on August 10, 2017 at 7:25 PM by Officer J. Vermeulen at 3000 Grapevine Mills for the following:



A list of this week’s Grapevine City Jail Bookins is Here: Weekly_Book-ins (002)

A list of daily Police Incident Reports in Grapevine in PDF;

08-06-2017

08-07-2017

08-09-2017

08-10-2017 Daily

