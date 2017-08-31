There is a meeting on 9-11 at 6:30 on the 3rd floor at City Hall. One proposal with P&Z is the plan to build an assisted living community where the soccer fields are at Covenant Church at Roberts Rd & Glade. I’m SURE many in Colleyville don’t know about this plan. Colleyville residents have expressed their desire to keep the country feel of Colleyville. The building of an assisted living facility will destroy that feel. PLEASE. PLEASE. PLEASE! Come to the meeting on 9-11 & tell the City of Colleyville NO! I met many of you at meetings that were held a few years ago about what we’d like to see in our community. We all said less commercial buildings. More restaurants & family friendly attractions. PLEASE! This soccer field needs to stay. When heading west on Glade from 121 once you pass Walgreens you see the beautiful soccer fields. Seeing those kids practicing at the start of spring gives that family, country feel that we all love about Colleyville. An assisted living center will destroy the beauty as you enter Colleyville from 121. PLEASE DON’T LET THIS HAPPEN! Protection of Glade Rd continues. Please join in the fight & bring your voice AND YOUR NO to the meeting on 9-11. Many of our neighbors will be there BUT we need more voices! Please continue the fight to PROTECT GLADE RD! Look for me there. I’d love to say hello. Thank you for loving our community! Connie Beaudreau Worley