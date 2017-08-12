Granbury, Texas August 12, 2017

Damian Merrick’s schedule is now finalized. Jury selection will begin at 9 am on Monday, 8/14/17. Opening Statements will begin at 8:30 am on Tuesday. The DA’s office estimates that the trial could be wrapped up by Wednesday afternoon but definitely by Thursday.

The prosecution has numerous witnesses along with the victims that they intend to call to testify beginning on Tuesday. It appears if the Jury deliberations vets a guilty verdict that the DA will be asking the Jury for a 20 year sentence at the punishment phase.

