Southlake Preschoolers Learn How to Fly

Pint-Sized Preschoolers Take Part in Week Long Aviation Campaign

Preschoolers at The Goddard School located in Southlake on W. Southlake Boulevard recently spent a week using their creativity to learn about flight through the unique approach of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) learning. Set to the theme of “aviation”, The Goddard School’s Aviation Campaign and Open House featured a variety of projects and experiments that included:

Visit from a WWII Fighter Pilot

Aviation Arts and Crafts

Built Aerodynamic Items Including: Hot Air Balloons Helicopters Kites



The Goddard School’s Aviation Campaign and Open House helps students build a foundation and interest for STEAM-based learning while developing key 21st century skills including collaboration, communication, creativity and critical thinking.

The Goddard School organizes many events throughout the year that help to build connections and relationships within their schools and communities.