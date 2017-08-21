Keller, Texas August 21, 2017

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

If you enjoy local journalism please consider supporting LNO.





Arrested on August 9, 2017 at 10:53 PM by Officer M Barrett at 5900 Golden Triangle Blvd and Charged With.



1.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Bond set at $1,200,

2.) Tamper with Identification Numbers, Bond set at $1,200,

3.) On a Roanoke PD Warrant for Driving While License is Invalid, Bond set at $50.00,

4.) On a Roanoke PD Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $50.00,

5.) On a Sheriff’s Office of Maricopa County Arizona Warrant for Probable Violation of Marijuana Possession Possession Use NO BOND. CALDER LEE TOLAR, Age: 21, POB: Anchorage, AK. No Occupation Listed and Home; 1217 Thornwood Dr., Keller, TX.on August 9, 2017 at 10:53 PM by Officer M Barrett at 5900 Golden Triangle Blvd and Charged With.

CHARLES ALTON KERCHEVAL, Age: 75, POB: Marshal., TX.; Listed an Unemployed and Home 433 Moonlight Lane, Keller, TX. Age: 75, POB: Marshal., TX.; Listed an Unemployed and Home 433 Moonlight Lane, Keller, TX. Arrested on August 5, 2017 at 8:16 PM by Officer E. Crafton at 1132 Oakbend Lane and Charged with;



Deadly Conduct Discharging a Firearm, Bond set at $4,000.