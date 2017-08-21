Keller, Texas August 21, 2017
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
If you enjoy local journalism please consider supporting LNO.
Arrested on August 9, 2017 at 10:53 PM by Officer M Barrett at 5900 Golden Triangle Blvd and Charged With.
1.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Bond set at $1,200,
2.) Tamper with Identification Numbers, Bond set at $1,200,
3.) On a Roanoke PD Warrant for Driving While License is Invalid, Bond set at $50.00,
4.) On a Roanoke PD Warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $50.00,
5.) On a Sheriff’s Office of Maricopa County Arizona Warrant for Probable Violation of Marijuana Possession Possession Use NO BOND.
Arrested on August 5, 2017 at 8:16 PM by Officer E. Crafton at 1132 Oakbend Lane and Charged with;
Deadly Conduct Discharging a Firearm, Bond set at $4,000.
Arrested on August 8, 2017 at 12:28 AM by Westlake Officer M. Norris at 900 E. FM 1709 and Charged with; LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.” Please note, letters that threaten LNO as a media source, will be forwarded to law enforcement. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
Arrested on August 06, 2017 at 12:10 Am by Officer J. Lemoine at 1500 Shadow Brook Drive and Charged with;
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 Less than 28G, Bond set at $2,000.
Arrested on August 7, 2017 at 4:04 AM by Officer M. Wheeler at 660 S. Main St. and Charged with;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 less than 28 G., Bond set at $2,500,
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 less than 1 G, a State jail Felony, Bond set at $2,500, Total bond: $5,000.
Arrested on August 7, 2017 at 12:53 AM by Officer M. Moore at 300 N. Main St. and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated with a BAC exceeding 0.15, Bond set at $1,500.
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1, less than 1 G, a State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000,
2.) Possessoin of a Controlled Substance PG 1, less than 1 G, another State Jail Felony, Bond set at $4,000, Total Bond $8,000.
Arrested on August 8, 2017 at 12:28 AM by Westlake Officer M. Norris at 900 E. FM 1709 and Charged with;
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.”
Please note, letters that threaten LNO as a media source, will be forwarded to law enforcement.
Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com