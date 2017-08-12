Keller, Texas August 12, 2017
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
More Information and Listing of recent Keller Police activity log: 08-10-2017 weekly incident report LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.” Please note, letters that threaten LNO as a media source, will be forwarded to law enforcement. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
Arrested on August 3, 2017 at 2:29 PM by Officer H Styne-Burns at the Race Trac at 700 Keller Parkway and Charged with;
Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals: Failure to Provide, Bond set at $20,000.
Arrested on August 4, 2017 at 9:44 PM at the Keller PD 300 Rufe Snow Dr. and Charged with;
Assault on a Family/House member Impede Breath/Circulation, Bond set at $7,000.
Arrested on July 29, 201 at 1:59 AM by Officer M. Moore at 8400 Denton Highway and Charged With;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000,
2.) Expired Motor Vehicle Insurance, Bond set at $448.50..Total Bond $1,448.50
Arrested on August 1, 2017 at 4:42 PM by Officer J. Dickerson at 699 Keller Parkway and Charged with;
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 G, Bond set at $3,000.
Arrested on August 3, 2017 at 6:16 PM by Officer T. Osborn at the Whataburger 1520 Keller Parkway and Charged With;
Theft of Property more than $100, less than $750, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on July 31, 2017 at 12:59 AM by Westlake Officer R. Rodriquez at 3500 SH 170 West Bond and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated Bond set at $1,000.
