The City of Hurst is continuing to assist evacuees in the Houston area, and will continue to do so due to the worsening conditions associated with Hurricane Harvey. In an effort to provide information to the citizens of Hurst about how to assist, or donate, we will post current and valid links here.

Macho Storage, located at 6511 Colleyville Blvd in Colleyville, is collecting items for the hurricane victims. Donna Ducey, with Macho Storage, will be answering the phone and door until 10:00 pm each night to accept deliveries. They have drivers and trucks to deliver items, but if you have a truck and would like to drive items, please call Donna at (817)488-2754.Items most needed:Baby formula & foodDiapers & WipesBottled waterMedical supplies including OTC medicines, vinyl gloves, walkers and wheelchairsPlus-sized clothesBaby and children’s clothesToiletries such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, toilet tissue, tissues, paper towels, hand sterilizers, deodorant, shampoo, cream rinse, sunscreen, etc.Pet food, leashes, bedding and cages (for pet safety in crowded conditions)They will be transporting goods to areas most needed.[\box]

Child Care Associates Providing Early Childhood Education and Care for Hurricane Harvey Evacuees in Greater Fort Worth Area

Affected families can call 817-838-0055 for more information.

FORT WORTH, Texas – August 31, 2017 – Child Care Associates has arranged with the federal government to be able to add children evacuated from flood stricken areas to available spaces in the CCA classrooms as Fort Worth receives families affected by Hurricane Harvey. Child Care Associates will provide early childhood education and care for homeless families seeking refuge in Tarrant County. Child Care Associates is set up to take 175 preschoolers in the Head Start program, and sixty-seven infants and toddlers in the Early Head Start program and is looking to open additional classrooms as needed to assist the displaced families with their child care needs.

“For young children impacted through a trauma such as becoming homeless and relocated, the daily routine and support of an early education program can be invaluable,” states Child Care Associates CEO Kara Waddell. “Child Care Associates’ Head Start and Early Head Start classrooms and teachers are opening their arms to these children. These classrooms are not only providing early education but also connecting the children and their families to health services, mental health services, and a dedicated family service advocate to help them settle in Fort Worth whether that is for weeks or months.”

Child Care Associates has been added to the local 211 database as a lead contact for families with young children evacuating from areas impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Child Care Associates has also established a Rapid Response Team to handle the process of intake and follow up. CCA’s Child Care Management Services is also mobilizing to help children and families also receive care through community child care programs. For more information regarding Hurricane Harvey plans, visit the Child Care Associates Facebook page.

Hawaiian Falls

This weekend, guests donating any of the following items will receive $10 off a Big Kahuna ticket:

• A case of bottled water

• Toiletries

• Diapers (any size)

• Baby formula

• Pillows

• Towels

• Snacks (such as crackers or granola bars)

• New socks, underwear, t-shirts

• Work gloves

Hawaiian Falls will also serve as a drop-off point for anyone wanting to donate these items now through Monday. Hawaiian Falls president Clint Hill has promised to personally deliver the items to Houston next week.