Roanoke, Texas August 31, 2017



DFW and Waco waterparks collecting items for Hurricane relief



Anyone displaced by Hurricane Harvey that has sought refuge in Dallas/Fort Worth or Waco will be admitted into any Hawaiian Falls waterpark for free this weekend. Just show a valid ID with a coastal area address at the front gate to receive free admission 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, September 2 thru Monday, September 4.

This weekend, guests donating any of the following items will receive $10 off a Big Kahuna ticket:

• A case of bottled water

• Toiletries

• Diapers (any size)

• Baby formula

• Pillows

• Towels

• Snacks (such as crackers or granola bars)

• New socks, underwear, t-shirts

• Work gloves



Clint Hill, president, Hawaiian Falls Waterparks

Hawaiian Falls will also serve as a drop-off point for anyone wanting to donate these items now through Monday. Hawaiian Falls president Clint Hill has promised to personally deliver the items to Houston next week.

Celebrating 15 years of bringing families closer together, Hawaiian Falls operates water parks in Garland, The Colony, Mansfield, Roanoke and Waco. More info at hfalls.com < http://www.hfalls.com/ <http://www.hfalls.com/> > or facebook.com/hfalls.