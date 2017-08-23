Grapevine, Bedford, Texas – August 23, 2017 –



The Vintage Freak – record shop that sells and repairs vintage audio equipment and mid-century modern furniture

Vintage Tex – vintage clothing and accessories from the 1940s to 1970s

Bombshell Nostalgia – strange, rare, and interesting oddities, militaria, taxidermy, and antiques

Retro Madness – vintage toys, action figures, comics, collectibles, and retro gaming systems such as Atari and Nintendo

Quarter Lounge– a retro arcade specializing in the best games from the 1980s and 1990s such as Ms. Pacman, Street Fighter, Super Mario Bros, Donkey Kong, and more



Vintage Tex today announces an expansion: the Grapevine clothing store has opened a mini boutique in the Bedford shopping center known as Retro Plaza. Vintage Tex is the fifth vintage specialty shop to be part of Retro Plaza located at 1424 Brown Trl, Bedford, TX. “I love the variety of vintage goodies available at Retro Plaza,” says Jen Cooper, the owner of Vintage Tex, “but I love the ‘vintage’ way they do business even more – five little mom and pop shops, all helping each other out, to serve a really unique customer base. It’s almost like a 1960s-style co-op.” The five Retro Plaza businesses are:

“I was so excited when Taylor Watts, the owner of The Vintage Freak, called and asked if we would be interested in taking over their clothing area,” says Cooper. Prior to opening the new mini boutique, Vintage Tex cleared out the formerly cluttered clothing room, painted the space their signature grey with a pop of coral, installed sophisticated black track lighting, and added a dressing room. Vintage Tex recently renovated their Grapevine flagship store with the same color scheme.

Vintage Tex is carrying a small selection of clothing and accessories made between the 1940s and the 1970s inside The Vintage Freak in Retro Plaza. The Vintage Freak is open from 12pm-6pm Monday-Friday & Sunday, and 12pm-9pm on Saturday. The same attention to quality will be met at the new boutique as in the original Vintage Tex store in Grapevine; all items are examined for flaws, repaired and cleaned when possible, and then sized to the modern size and steamed to make shopping easier.



A Very Retro Day We're so excited about our new mini boutique inside The vintage freak at Retro Plaza in Bedford, Texas! Check out this little video that our very own Monica Brejae Martinez made about this one stop shop for everything vintage! Thanks again to Bombshell Nostalgia, Quarter Lounge Arcade, and Retro Madness for tolerating our shenanigans 😀 Posted by Vintage Tex on Tuesday, August 22, 2017