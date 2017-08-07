GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (August 7, 2017) – Grab your racket and join the fun on September 16 and 17 at the GrapeFest Tennis Classic as part of the 31st Annual GrapeFest – A Texas Wine Experience, presented by Bank of the West. The family-friendly event, produced by TNT Tennis, welcomes junior and adult players to compete in a two-day tournament.

GAME, SET, MATCH: GRAPEFEST® TENNIS CLASSIC TO SERVE UP FUN SEPTEMBER 16 AND 17

The 2017 GrapeFest Tennis Classic will feature various draws including Men’s and Women’s Open Double prize money events, Mixed Open Doubles, Mens’ and Womens’ Singles and Boys’ and Girls’ Singles and Doubles by age group. TNT Tennis will award $4,000 in total prize money for the Mens’ and Womens’ Open Double events. Matches will take place at various Grapevine tennis courts including Dove Park, Grapevine High School and Colleyville Heritage High School from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 16 with most finals being held Sunday, September 17.

The entry fee for the adult and junior opens are $21 per player for singles and $16 per player for doubles. The prize money doubles events are $50 per player. Entry fee includes tournament participation, official GrapeFest Tennis Class t-shirt, admission to GrapeFest, player’s party on Saturday night for adults and the carnival of tennis on Friday evening for juniors. Participants can register at www.USTA.com or www.TNTtennis.net. For additional information, please contact Austin Wynne at 214-668-1619 or Kelly Langdon at langdonk1@verizon.net.

The 31st Annual GrapeFest takes place September 14, 15, 16 and 17 in Historic Downtown Grapevine. For more information, please contact the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau at 817-410-3185 or visit www.GrapeFest.com.



About Bank of the West

Bank of the West is proud to be an Independent Community Bank, serving the DFW area for 3 decades; helping to create flourishing communities by supporting small business and putting your dollars to work LOCALLY.

Bank of the West, Member FDIC, Presenting Sponsor of the 31st Annual GrapeFest.