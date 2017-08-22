Hill School recognized as Fort Worth’s first K-12 school to be a global leader in successful integration of technology with teaching and learning

FORT WORTH, Texas (August 22, 2017) –– Hill School, a Fort Worth college preparatory, full-service school for students who learn differently, has been selected to join the Microsoft Schools Program, an exclusive community of 2,000 premier schools from around the world. The program celebrates the pioneering efforts and innovation in rethinking teaching, learning and assessment at schools. Hill School was recognized for its dedication to discovering state-of-the-art programs, exploring new resources, and pushing professional learning tracks further.

“Becoming a part of the Microsoft Schools Program is an amazing way to connect and engage with leaders in education from around the world,” said Roxann Breyer, head of school at Hill School. “This honor is a reflection of our faculty and students’ hard work and desire to be responsible digital citizens, and we will continue to identify innovative ways to equip our students with the proper tools needed for success inside and outside of the classroom.”

As well as being recognized on a global scale for their innovative approach to educating tomorrow’s workforce, as a certified Microsoft School, Hill School will join collaboration programs with schools around the world, gain access to professional development initiatives, and build their staff capacity as Microsoft Innovative Educators Experts (MIE Experts).

In 2009, Hill School began its 1:1 Technology Initiative to equip its students for the opportunities and challenges they would encounter after graduation. Today, Hill School students in grades 7–12 utilize Microsoft Surface Pro slate technology at school and home, and students in grades K–6 have access to touch-screen laptops during the school day.

Since the technology was implemented, Hill School has observed an increase in the frequency and quality of assignment completion, improved motivation, an ease in frustrations with the mechanics of reading, writing, and organization, and improvement in overall productivity.

ABOUT HILL SCHOOL

Hill School is a college preparatory, full-service school for students with dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, ADHD, high-functioning ASD and other learning differences. Located at 4817 Odessa Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas, 76133, Hill School’s 40 faculty and staff members teach grades kindergarten through twelve. Hill School focuses on intensive small-group instruction in core subject areas to ensure that all students have an opportunity to reach their full academic potential. Students also explore interests and affinities through athletics, fine arts (drama, visual arts, music) and a wide variety of community involvement activities. For more information, visit www.HillSchool.org or www.Facebook.com/HillSchool.