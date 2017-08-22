Editorial by Nelson Thibodeaux

After the recent story, below about East Central University, just up the road in Ada, Oklahoma, it now is official Americans have apparently joined the European world of politically correct lost sheep. In Ada, an old Chapel on this University’s grounds, was within days of having the Cross on the top of the Chapel removed, 60 years after it was built on the campus, along with a copy of the Bible. It seems an atheist group, “Americans United for the Separation of Church and State,” threaten to file a lawsuit against the college.

However, unlike the sheep running from the political correctness wolves, in matters of Confederate statues, the college grew a backbone and said, they had not “thoughtfully” considered the results of their action,”.

I know many of you feel as I do. I do not bow down in homage to Confederate statues; they are simply a reflection of men who served honorably in a terrible war. As a matter of fact, history will tell you that the great majority who fought on the side of the South, did not own slaves then, nor ever. They fought for a cause they felt was right and just, that the Federal Government should not trump their own state’s rights. While many that fought on the side of the North were forced into serving in the war by their government, not by their conviction.

As noted, Washington and Jefferson were previous slave owners, yet their portraits hang in the White House and justly so!

Should we next burn books concerning the civil war? Now Ft. Worth is taking a painstaking walk with the sheep by saying the Jefferson Davis Park will be renamed!

We can not, nor should we, erase American History to purge records of all the wrongs committed over 250 years. It is what it is; learn from it but don’t pretend it didn’t happen.

The most recent demagogue that rewrote history was a funny little monster known as Adolf Hitler! He cleansed the History of Germany to fit his evil scheme of history; erasing the minds of millions of Germans with his propaganda! Yet today, Nazi remnants still stand, not to celebrate Hitler, but as a reminder of the country’s actual history.

What next, White Supremacists tearing down memorials to Martin Luther King? I believe history tells us that while a great leader,orator and liberator, he also had his faults.

As long as the madness continues in an effort to eradicate what the extremist sees as offensive, the divide in America will continue to widen.

Pretending that taking down Confederate statues or Crosses from a Chapel is an answer, is just plain stupid.

Coming together to celebrate this great free democracy and protecting our way of life against those who would wipe the world clean of Americans; is the answer.

However, the more cities, churches, colleges or governments cave in to either extreme, we will all have a little less freedom everyday. The Freedom to understand our history as a country and the determination to continue celebrating our differences, but remain United as Americans, should be everyone’s mutual goal that gives a damn about the United States of America.

Ada, Oklahoma, August 22, 2107

After an Oklahoma college first indicated it would remove crosses, Bibles and other religious icons from its campus chapel after a complaint letter from a separation of church and state group, the school reversed course Friday, saying it was “immediately withdrawing its efforts” to remove the items — including the cross atop the 60-year-old chapel.

“We moved too quickly,” Katricia Pierson, president of East Central University in Ada, said in a statement. “We regret not taking time to pause and thoughtfully consider the request and the results of our actions on all of the students, faculty and community members who we serve.”

University officials received a letter from Americans United for the Separation of Church and State on June 20, Ada News reported, which argued that the religious items violate federal law and demanded their removal.

“We have received a complaint that East Central University’s Kathryn P. Boswell Memorial Chapel has permanent religious iconography on display,” the letter states, according to Ada News. “These displays include Latin crosses on the top of and inside the building, Bibles, and a Christian altar. While it is legal for a public university to have a space that can be used by students for religious worship so long as that space is not dedicated solely to that purpose, it is a violation of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to display religious iconography on government property. Please remove or cover the religious displays and items.”

Pierson said Friday that the school initially removed some items to show support for all cultures and religious beliefs, as the chapel is used for various religions, student clubs and events.

However, she added that “ECU will not take further action, either by putting back the removed items, or by removing further artifacts, including the cross on the steeple” until a diverse committee of students, faculty and community members have discussed the issue.

An attorney for Americans United for the Separation of Church and State told TheBlaze Friday it’s fine if ECU wants to take a “longer look” at the issue but the outfit’s stance is unchanged.

“Ultimately, we expect them to come to the same decision since the law is squarely on our side,” Ian Smith said in an interview.

Republican state Sen. Greg McCortney said in a statement, “I commend ECU for reviewing the policies, and taking the time to thoughtfully consider the impacts on everyone in the university and Ada community.”

When the initial news hit that crosses and Bibles — and perhaps even the cross on top of the steeple — were on their way out, there was plenty of concern.

Randall Christy, founder of the Gospel Station Network in Ada, told the Tulsa World on Thursday that “it’s time for Christian people to take a stand for our history and heritage.”

“The idea that the cross excludes people is not true — it’s the opposite,” Christy, also local church pastor, told the World. “The cross represents that all are welcome, that people of all walks of life are loved by God.”

He also told the World, “I encourage Christians to immediately make your voices heard on this matter. ECU administration is not the enemy here. It’s outside forces at work to force this action upon our local university.”

Christy told KXII-TV that it “just boggles my mind that people are able wield this kind of power into someone else’s local community.”

Ada resident Destin Wilkerson agreed. “Sent chills up my body,” he told the station. “Who in their right mind would wanna have a cross taken down that’s been there for you know 60 years?”

The Tulsa Word also reported that the atheist group, the Freedom From Religion Foundation, sent ECU a letter earlier this week requesting that it stop its sacred music program, as it’s religious rather than academic and violates the Constitution.

“ECU certainly cannot train Christian ministers to promote a sectarian religious message,” Annie Laurie Gaylor, co-president of the FFRF, told the World. “Similarly, it cannot train choir leaders to promote the same message.”

The college’s music department says the sacred music program “includes an in-depth study of the history and philosophy of sacred music, hymnology and liturgy, guitar and contemporary worship, sacred music composition, sacred music practicum, and an internship.”

Gaylor told the World she was happy to hear about the initial decision to remove the crosses, Bibles and other religious items from the chapel: “More power to them. I’m really glad to hear about it.”

She told the World that the FFRF was “on a roll” after getting crosses removed in Pensacola, Florida, and Santa Clara, California.