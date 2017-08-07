Dallas, TX, August 7, 2017

The Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is an annual remembrance that uniquely honors fallen first responders while supporting the families that are left behind. Choreographed around the events of September 11, 2001, the climb incorporates incredible symbolism in an intensely physical setting.



The event begins with an opening ceremony steeped in traditional fire and police memorial service elements. A moment of silence at 8:46AM marks the time Flight 11 hit the North Tower. Immediately following, 343 firefighters, 70 law enforcement, and 9 EMS personnel begin their trek up the stairs – 110 floors – equivalent to the height of the former World Trade Center Twin Towers. Each climber carries the name, picture, and accountability tag of a firefighter or police officer who was killed at “Ground Zero” on September 11, 2001. Once finished, participants place the name of the individual they climbed for on an accountability board. Local fallen public safety officers are acknowledged and honored as well.The event is family-oriented and open to the public. There will be activities (such as an obstacle course, trying on bunker gear, and touring different first responder vehicles) and vendor areas during the climb. The 7 th annual Climb will occur Saturday, September 9 th , 2017 at the Renaissance Tower 1201 Elm St. in downtown Dallas. The opening ceremony will begin at approximately 8AM with a group photo of the 422 climbers. Immediately thereafter, a ceremony involving traditional public safety tributes will take place. The general public is welcome and encouraged to attend the opening ceremony and event to show their support of their local first responders.This year’s climbers’ fundraising will benefit Concerns of Police Survivors-Metroplex Chapter, National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, Texas Line of Duty Death Task Force, and National EMS Memorial Service.

More information on the Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb can be found on our website:

www.dallasstairclimb.com.