Say what you will about Colleyville Parks and Recreation. With a new master plan survey, the City is listening.

The City of Colleyville is asking for the public’s input to help determine what facilities, programs, services, and improvements are needed in the City’s parks, recreation, trails, and open space. Your input is vital to the development of the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan.

The online survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete. Computer access is available at the Public Library and the Senior Center if needed. The survey will be open through Sept. 19.

There is also an online forum where residents can participate in online discussion about the City’s parks.

Access the survey: Click Here