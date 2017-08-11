Colleyville, Texas August 11, 2017
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested on August 10, 2017 at 11:27 PM by Officer J. Campbell at 1300 Wood Veil Drive, Bedford, TX and Charged with; Driving While Intoxicated Bond set at $1,000. Arrested on August 6, 2017 at 2:14 AM by Officer D. Smith at 4900 Colleyville, Blvd. and Charged with; Driving while Intoxicated bond set at $1,000. LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.” Please note, letters that threaten LNO as a media source, will be forwarded to law enforcement. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
Arrested on August 4, 2017 at 10:29 PM by Officer D. Smith at 1800 G lade Rd. and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated with a BAC more than 0.15, bond set at $1,500.
Arrested on August 5, 2017 at 2:27 AM by Officer E. Olivarez at 2400 Hall-Johnson Road and Charged with;
1.) Driving while license Invalid, Bond set at $220.90,
2.) Tampering or Fabricating physical Evidence with an Intent to Impair a Police Investigation, Bond set at $4,000..Total Bond $4,330.90.
Arrested on August 8, 2017 at 5:11 PM by Officer C. Terrell on South Bound Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;
1.) Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000,
2.) Public Intoxication, Bond set at $344, total Bond $1,344.
Arrested on August 5, 2017 at 2:27 AM by Officer E. Olivarez at 2400 Hall-Johnson Road and Charged with;
1.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421,
2.) Tampering or Fabricating physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair a Police Investigation, Bond set at $4,000,
3.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 More than 4 Gram but less than 200 G, Bond set at $5,000…Total Bond $9,421.00.
Arrested on August 7, 2017 at 1:43 AM by Officer K. Bruner at 5800 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;
Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on August 11, 2017 at 3;14 AM by Officer J. Campbell at Taco Casa 4609 Colleyville Blvd. and Charged with.
This happy looking fellow was charged with Driving while Intoxicated perhaps one reason for the smile is he was more than smashed with a BAC ofer 0.15!
Arrested on August 10, 2017 at 11:27 PM by Officer J. Campbell at 1300 Wood Veil Drive, Bedford, TX and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on August 6, 2017 at 2:14 AM by Officer D. Smith at 4900 Colleyville, Blvd. and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated bond set at $1,000.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.”
Please note, letters that threaten LNO as a media source, will be forwarded to law enforcement.
Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com