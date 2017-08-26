The Colleyville Heritage Panthers football varsity, junior varsity and freshmen teams scrimmaged with the Prosper Eagles on Aug. 25 at CHHS. The Panthers will play next an away non-district game against the Aledo Bearcat at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo on Sep. 1. Colleyville’s first home game at Mustang-Panther is scheduled against Frisco Heritage on Sep. 8.

Don’t forget to check out the Colleyville/Grapevine/LocalNewsOnly football photo website HERE.

YouTube video of scrimmage can be view HERE

LRW – – 08/26/17