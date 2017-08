The Colleyville Heritage Panthers football teams first day of fall practice for the 2017 was held at CHHS on Monday, August 14. The Panthers will play their first non-district home game on Friday, September 8 at Mustang-Panther Stadium against Frisco Centennial.

Don’t forget to check out the Colleyville/Grapevine/LocalNewsOnly football photo website HERE.

LRW — 08-14-17