Tarrant County, Texas August 21, 2017
Cost is often a major consideration when evaluating college prospects. And with tuition rates continuing to rise every year — not to mention all the other expenses related to attendance — many would-be students are easily priced out of a university education.
Community colleges offer a perfect solution — and a better alternative to forgoing higher education altogether. During the 2016 to 2017 academic year, tuition and fees for full-time, in-state enrollment at a public two-year college averaged $1,760 per semester versus $4,825 at a public four-year institution and $16,740 at a four-year private school. Based on those rates, students who earn their general-education credits at a community college before transferring to an in-state public four-year university would save $12,260 over two years on tuition and fees alone.
Besides their reputation as an affordable, and in some cases free, option for earning a degree or serving as a bridge to university, community colleges are known for a number of attractive qualities. They often provide more flexible schedules, smaller class sizes and comparatively rigorous coursework, including bachelor’s degree programs in nearly half of all U.S. states — again, at a fraction of the university price tag. Such advantages appeal to first-time college entrants but especially to nontraditional students who juggle their studies with other commitments, such as family and work. Many university students today are even transferring to community colleges for the same reasons, a growing trend that reverses the traditional path of “upgrading” from a two-year to a four-year institution.
Individual community colleges, however, vary in performance and affordability. To determine where students can receive the best education at the lowest price, WalletHub’s analysts compared more than 700 community colleges across 14 key indicators of cost and quality. Our data set ranges from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to student-faculty ratio to graduation rate. Read on for our findings, expert insight from a panel of researchers and a full description of our methodology. In addition to this ranking, we also conducted a state-level analysis of the Best & Worst Community College Systems.
Best & Worst Community Colleges
|Overall Rank
(1 = Best)
|Community College
|Total Score
|‘Cost & Financing’ Rank
|‘Education Outcomes’ Rank
|‘Career Outcomes’ Rank
|1
|Leech Lake Tribal College (MN)
|69.00
|1
|18
|N/A
|2
|Cochise County Community College District (AZ)
|65.69
|173
|146
|2
|3
|Southwest Wisconsin Technical College (WI)
|63.28
|83
|1
|142
|4
|Stella and Charles Guttman Community College (NY)
|60.77
|4
|64
|N/A
|5
|Blackfeet Community College (MT)
|60.68
|322
|2
|N/A
|6
|Aaniiih Nakoda College (MT)
|60.41
|2
|96
|N/A
|7
|Ilisagvik College (AK)
|60.32
|17
|24
|N/A
|8
|Northern Oklahoma College (OK)
|60.08
|309
|130
|5
|9
|Mesalands Community College (NM)
|59.83
|53
|11
|N/A
|10
|Lake Area Technical Institute (SD)
|59.23
|646
|9
|16
|11
|Rend Lake College (IL)
|59.22
|350
|52
|14
|12
|Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute (NM)
|58.78
|8
|81
|N/A
|13
|Mitchell Technical Institute (SD)
|58.63
|637
|4
|39
|14
|Chief Dull Knife College (MT)
|58.58
|30
|30
|N/A
|15
|State Technical College of Missouri (MO)
|58.08
|488
|3
|23
|16
|Pratt Community College (KS)
|57.95
|468
|23
|26
|17
|Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (NE)
|56.52
|226
|128
|1
|18
|North Central Missouri College (MO)
|56.47
|496
|226
|7
|19
|Moorpark College (CA)
|56.27
|303
|626
|4
|20
|Western Technical College (WI)
|55.66
|49
|78
|73
|21
|Whatcom Community College (WA)
|55.59
|307
|137
|29
|22
|Pierce College-Puyallup (WA)
|55.28
|271
|14
|91
|23
|San Joaquin Delta College (CA)
|54.94
|36
|333
|76
|24
|Wenatchee Valley College (WA)
|54.79
|198
|206
|55
|25
|Dawson Community College (MT)
|54.71
|383
|10
|66
|26
|Coastline Community College (CA)
|54.71
|290
|721
|3
|27
|Columbia-Greene Community College (NY)
|54.45
|93
|129
|40
|28
|Walla Walla Community College (WA)
|54.34
|265
|105
|65
|29
|Eastern New Mexico University-Ruidoso Campus (NM)
|54.29
|216
|21
|149
|30
|Pamlico Community College (NC)
|54.22
|112
|42
|N/A
|31
|Minnesota State Community and Technical College (MN)
|54.19
|194
|86
|86
|32
|Alexandria Technical & Community College (MN)
|54.07
|201
|35
|146
|33
|Itawamba Community College (MS)
|54.00
|151
|102
|101
|34
|Arkansas State University-Mountain Home (AR)
|53.71
|371
|36
|17
|35
|Manhattan Area Technical College (KS)
|53.54
|687
|27
|36
|36
|Barstow Community College (CA)
|53.46
|5
|689
|87
|37
|CUNY Hostos Community College (NY)
|53.34
|39
|460
|22
|38
|Meridian Community College (MS)
|53.04
|168
|169
|97
|39
|Northwest College (WY)
|53.04
|113
|76
|133
|40
|SOWELA Technical Community College (LA)
|52.88
|659
|195
|20
|41
|Mohave Community College (AZ)
|52.82
|130
|617
|52
|42
|Scottsdale Community College (AZ)
|52.80
|172
|177
|98
|43
|Lakeshore Technical College (WI)
|52.46
|28
|25
|427
|44
|Bay Mills Community College (MI)
|52.34
|125
|72
|N/A
|45
|Vermilion Community College (MN)
|52.33
|145
|176
|60
|46
|Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College (WI)
|52.23
|46
|6
|521
|47
|South Central College (MN)
|52.21
|208
|156
|37
|48
|Kauai Community College (HI)
|52.21
|15
|91
|626
|49
|Western Dakota Technical Institute (SD)
|52.19
|622
|29
|68
|50
|Northland Community and Technical College (MN)
|52.06
|171
|73
|168
|51
|University of Arkansas Community College-Hope (AR)
|52.06
|354
|120
|6
|52
|Columbia Gorge Community College (OR)
|52.01
|16
|234
|383
|53
|Northeast Mississippi Community College (MS)
|51.98
|209
|51
|185
|54
|Tohono O’Odham Community College (AZ)
|51.88
|6
|420
|N/A
|55
|Colby Community College (KS)
|51.82
|451
|63
|78
|56
|Milwaukee Area Technical College (WI)
|51.61
|23
|294
|250
|57
|Jefferson Community College (NY)
|51.61
|149
|316
|105
|58
|Kaskaskia College (IL)
|51.51
|223
|227
|104
|59
|Tillamook Bay Community College (OR)
|51.31
|20
|493
|137
|60
|Taft College (CA)
|51.23
|3
|709
|N/A
|61
|Herkimer County Community College (NY)
|51.21
|117
|153
|183
|62
|Minnesota West Community and Technical College (MN)
|51.13
|204
|60
|212
|63
|Lake Superior College (MN)
|51.13
|210
|244
|112
|64
|Wharton County Junior College (TX)
|51.10
|357
|163
|79
|65
|Paradise Valley Community College (AZ)
|51.06
|132
|269
|141
|66
|Ridgewater College (MN)
|50.93
|159
|84
|221
|67
|North Hennepin Community College (MN)
|50.89
|214
|352
|94
|68
|Panola College (TX)
|50.68
|423
|344
|53
|69
|CUNY LaGuardia Community College (NY)
|50.57
|131
|587
|83
|70
|CUNY Kingsborough Community College (NY)
|50.54
|128
|366
|51
|71
|CUNY Queensborough Community College (NY)
|50.53
|139
|416
|31
|72
|Dodge City Community College (KS)
|50.37
|310
|187
|32
|73
|West Hills College-Coalinga (CA)
|50.28
|34
|219
|497
|74
|Columbia College (CA)
|50.24
|38
|374
|N/A
|75
|Glendale Community College (CA)
|50.20
|75
|684
|13
|76
|St Cloud Technical and Community College (MN)
|50.11
|238
|263
|130
|77
|Northwestern Connecticut Community College (CT)
|50.07
|229
|432
|15
|78
|South Puget Sound Community College (WA)
|50.05
|335
|124
|119
|79
|Hopkinsville Community College (KY)
|50.00
|370
|126
|108
|80
|Ozarka College (AR)
|49.94
|340
|125
|122
|81
|Mt San Jacinto Community College District (CA)
|49.89
|156
|646
|8
|82
|Grossmont College (CA)
|49.88
|245
|641
|67
|83
|Imperial Valley College (CA)
|49.87
|26
|514
|N/A
|84
|Coahoma Community College (MS)
|49.83
|99
|235
|N/A
|85
|Iowa Lakes Community College (IA)
|49.82
|475
|13
|227
|86
|Holmes Community College (MS)
|49.79
|218
|315
|135
|87
|Fort Scott Community College (KS)
|49.75
|589
|192
|62
|88
|Sheridan College (WY)
|49.73
|135
|178
|232
|89
|Northcentral Technical College (WI)
|49.68
|107
|16
|504
|90
|Chippewa Valley Technical College (WI)
|49.66
|129
|41
|402
|91
|West Hills College-Lemoore (CA)
|49.65
|14
|549
|320
|92
|Gwinnett Technical College (GA)
|49.57
|463
|107
|23
|93
|Coffeyville Community College (KS)
|49.49
|270
|92
|186
|94
|Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MS)
|49.48
|255
|118
|201
|95
|Hutchinson Community College (KS)
|49.41
|426
|191
|90
|96
|Lower Columbia College (WA)
|49.39
|205
|132
|239
|97
|Columbia State Community College (TN)
|49.38
|196
|568
|103
|98
|Southwestern Oregon Community College (OR)
|49.33
|162
|173
|275
|99
|North Florida Community College (FL)
|49.31
|318
|50
|N/A
|100
|Chaffey College (CA)
|49.28
|81
|571
|154
|101
|Randolph Community College (NC)
|49.27
|416
|22
|N/A
|102
|Irvine Valley College (CA)
|49.26
|250
|458
|106
|102
|Northwest Iowa Community College (IA)
|49.26
|603
|82
|11
|104
|Highland Community College (IL)
|49.23
|177
|122
|358
|105
|Hillsborough Community College (FL)
|49.19
|456
|550
|50
|106
|Jamestown Community College (NY)
|49.18
|43
|363
|258
|107
|Walters State Community College (TN)
|49.18
|143
|353
|176
|108
|Roane State Community College (TN)
|49.17
|55
|385
|241
|109
|Shoreline Community College (WA)
|49.16
|302
|83
|205
|110
|Porterville College (CA)
|49.16
|19
|634
|N/A
|111
|Kapiolani Community College (HI)
|49.06
|186
|239
|202
|112
|North Dakota State College of Science (ND)
|49.05
|385
|56
|188
|113
|Big Bend Community College (WA)
|49.04
|137
|182
|268
|114
|San Jacinto Community College (TX)
|49.03
|283
|298
|126
|115
|Spokane Community College (WA)
|49.02
|108
|261
|275
|116
|Moreno Valley College (CA)
|49.00
|79
|719
|10
|117
|Monroe Community College (NY)
|48.99
|102
|466
|96
|118
|Miles Community College (MT)
|48.99
|396
|111
|54
|119
|GateWay Community College (AZ)
|48.98
|95
|259
|320
|120
|BridgeValley Community & Technical College (WV)
|48.90
|363
|20
|314
|121
|Stanly Community College (NC)
|48.89
|403
|45
|177
|122
|Lee College (TX)
|48.87
|221
|46
|362
|123
|Morgan Community College (CO)
|48.70
|477
|127
|117
|124
|University of Arkansas Community College-Batesville (AR)
|48.61
|382
|67
|121
|125
|Hudson Valley Community College (NY)
|48.61
|166
|412
|170
|126
|Clovis Community College (NM)
|48.59
|187
|155
|346
|127
|Oregon Coast Community College (OR)
|48.58
|141
|284
|215
|128
|Mohawk Valley Community College (NY)
|48.55
|69
|308
|291
|129
|Saddleback College (CA)
|48.51
|237
|457
|136
|130
|Mesa Community College (AZ)
|48.51
|124
|453
|190
|131
|Solano Community College (CA)
|48.49
|32
|515
|282
|132
|Patrick Henry Community College (VA)
|48.46
|552
|257
|43
|133
|Madisonville Community College (KY)
|48.44
|330
|58
|254
|134
|SUNY Westchester Community College (NY)
|48.41
|155
|590
|46
|135
|Riverside City College (CA)
|48.38
|77
|616
|179
|136
|Moraine Park Technical College (WI)
|48.37
|164
|31
|491
|137
|College of the Siskiyous (CA)
|48.33
|10
|671
|461
|138
|Northeast Alabama Community College (AL)
|48.28
|578
|275
|70
|139
|Orange Coast College (CA)
|48.25
|146
|539
|164
|140
|Fulton-Montgomery Community College (NY)
|48.21
|65
|245
|351
|141
|Cerro Coso Community College (CA)
|48.19
|25
|640
|283
|142
|Itasca Community College (MN)
|48.10
|100
|133
|394
|143
|Vernon College (TX)
|48.09
|619
|147
|89
|144
|Rainy River Community College (MN)
|47.99
|72
|278
|497
|145
|Lake Region State College (ND)
|47.94
|402
|8
|431
|146
|Alvin Community College (TX)
|47.84
|462
|170
|139
|147
|Rochester Community and Technical College (MN)
|47.83
|212
|295
|225
|148
|Olney Central College (IL)
|47.83
|667
|26
|81
|149
|James Sprunt Community College (NC)
|47.81
|267
|28
|661
|150
|Golden West College (CA)
|47.79
|148
|473
|204
|151
|El Camino Community College District (CA)
|47.78
|47
|564
|273
|152
|Brunswick Community College (NC)
|47.69
|299
|117
|N/A
|153
|Mississippi Delta Community College (MS)
|47.68
|185
|90
|455
|154
|Seward County Community College and Area Technical School (KS)
|47.66
|280
|175
|209
|155
|Century College (MN)
|47.65
|247
|401
|169
|156
|North Iowa Area Community College (IA)
|47.64
|514
|103
|160
|157
|University of New Mexico-Gallup Campus (NM)
|47.63
|181
|629
|46
|158
|Chandler-Gilbert Community College (AZ)
|47.63
|233
|516
|158
|159
|Indian Hills Community College (IA)
|47.61
|406
|321
|113
|160
|Kellogg Community College (MI)
|47.58
|236
|475
|166
|161
|El Paso Community College (TX)
|47.53
|464
|619
|63
|162
|Montgomery Community College (NC)
|47.49
|334
|94
|N/A
|163
|Citrus College (CA)
|47.48
|114
|489
|236
|164
|Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (WI)
|47.47
|57
|142
|466
|165
|Surry Community College (NC)
|47.41
|405
|168
|173
|166
|Kansas City Kansas Community College (KS)
|47.40
|200
|49
|444
|167
|Arkansas State University-Newport (AR)
|47.40
|480
|272
|17
|168
|New Mexico Junior College (NM)
|47.37
|120
|270
|458
|169
|Black River Technical College (AR)
|47.35
|317
|66
|434
|170
|Wytheville Community College (VA)
|47.34
|574
|389
|71
|171
|Allan Hancock College (CA)
|47.27
|98
|485
|264
|172
|Murray State College (OK)
|47.27
|325
|403
|140
|173
|Everett Community College (WA)
|47.16
|268
|171
|281
|174
|Windward Community College (HI)
|47.15
|86
|395
|404
|175
|Gateway Technical College (WI)
|47.13
|33
|7
|668
|176
|Motlow State Community College (TN)
|47.12
|213
|660
|143
|177
|North Arkansas College (AR)
|47.05
|306
|98
|310
|178
|Estrella Mountain Community College (AZ)
|47.02
|156
|426
|215
|179
|Central Lakes College-Brainerd (MN)
|46.97
|191
|166
|372
|180
|College of the Muscogee Nation (OK)
|46.96
|341
|110
|N/A
|181
|SUNY Broome Community College (NY)
|46.95
|89
|440
|308
|182
|Pellissippi State Community College (TN)
|46.94
|106
|528
|248
|183
|Nicolet Area Technical College (WI)
|46.86
|24
|39
|639
|184
|Palomar College (CA)
|46.85
|101
|609
|237
|185
|Mid-State Technical College (WI)
|46.84
|88
|38
|573
|186
|Santa Rosa Junior College (CA)
|46.82
|127
|372
|301
|187
|Honolulu Community College (HI)
|46.82
|91
|212
|425
|188
|Glen Oaks Community College (MI)
|46.81
|369
|79
|303
|189
|Hennepin Technical College (MN)
|46.81
|207
|189
|355
|190
|Community College of Rhode Island (RI)
|46.77
|169
|329
|298
|191
|Sierra College (CA)
|46.77
|105
|462
|289
|192
|Pearl River Community College (MS)
|46.77
|269
|95
|371
|193
|Allegany College of Maryland (MD)
|46.75
|442
|214
|163
|194
|Fox Valley Technical College (WI)
|46.74
|35
|85
|583
|195
|East Mississippi Community College (MS)
|46.74
|193
|48
|502
|196
|Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College (MI)
|46.74
|231
|286
|N/A
|197
|Kennebec Valley Community College (ME)
|46.73
|389
|302
|155
|198
|Southeastern Community College (NC)
|46.72
|264
|98
|540
|199
|Central Maine Community College (ME)
|46.70
|558
|429
|80
|200
|Victor Valley College (CA)
|46.66
|13
|712
|390
|201
|Frederick Community College (MD)
|46.66
|489
|289
|125
|202
|Gogebic Community College (MI)
|46.66
|479
|197
|58
|203
|Manchester Community College (CT)
|46.65
|409
|522
|8
|204
|College of the Ouachitas (AR)
|46.58
|534
|115
|74
|205
|Ventura College (CA)
|46.58
|246
|653
|148
|206
|Erie Community College (NY)
|46.48
|121
|470
|294
|207
|Washington State Community College (OH)
|46.47
|614
|307
|95
|208
|Little Big Horn College (MT)
|46.46
|82
|599
|N/A
|209
|Harford Community College (MD)
|46.45
|500
|283
|134
|210
|Arkansas Northeastern College (AR)
|46.43
|197
|80
|467
|211
|Adirondack Community College (NY)
|46.35
|190
|369
|288
|212
|Mott Community College (MI)
|46.32
|240
|229
|330
|213
|Los Medanos College (CA)
|46.29
|138
|301
|368
|214
|Burlington County College (NJ)
|46.28
|702
|657
|30
|214
|Mesabi Range College (MN)
|46.28
|60
|144
|529
|216
|Northeast Community College (NE)
|46.25
|525
|101
|116
|217
|South Arkansas Community College (AR)
|46.25
|304
|114
|450
|218
|Edmonds Community College (WA)
|46.23
|217
|119
|432
|219
|Rockland Community College (NY)
|46.22
|110
|509
|305
|220
|Lake Land College (IL)
|46.19
|593
|62
|226
|221
|Danville Area Community College (IL)
|46.19
|486
|143
|206
|222
|Southern Arkansas University Tech (AR)
|46.17
|632
|12
|579
|223
|Glendale Community College (AZ)
|46.16
|134
|446
|358
|224
|College of Southern Maryland (MD)
|46.13
|449
|380
|132
|225
|Galveston College (TX)
|46.11
|300
|150
|326
|226
|Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas (AR)
|46.05
|243
|69
|657
|227
|Nassau Community College (NY)
|46.04
|178
|365
|322
|228
|Genesee Community College (NY)
|46.02
|182
|443
|287
|228
|Helena College University of Montana (MT)
|46.02
|432
|330
|41
|230
|Marshalltown Community College (IA)
|46.01
|273
|109
|399
|231
|Moberly Area Community College (MO)
|46.01
|709
|545
|44
|232
|Washington County Community College (ME)
|45.97
|150
|93
|680
|233
|Grayson College (TX)
|45.97
|518
|553
|84
|234
|Cloud County Community College (KS)
|45.95
|533
|183
|180
|235
|Central Community College (NE)
|45.95
|285
|54
|454
|236
|Garden City Community College (KS)
|45.95
|390
|184
|242
|237
|University of New Mexico-Valencia County Campus (NM)
|45.92
|261
|652
|46
|238
|Raritan Valley Community College (NJ)
|45.91
|669
|411
|75
|239
|Delta College (MI)
|45.85
|358
|221
|244
|240
|East Central Community College (MS)
|45.85
|286
|181
|342
|241
|Clatsop Community College (OR)
|45.82
|7
|311
|624
|242
|Carteret Community College (NC)
|45.81
|360
|5
|577
|243
|Dyersburg State Community College (TN)
|45.80
|68
|512
|383
|244
|Sisseton Wahpeton College (SD)
|45.80
|222
|378
|N/A
|245
|River Parishes Community College (LA)
|45.69
|711
|483
|56
|246
|Haywood Community College (NC)
|45.62
|313
|15
|533
|247
|Northeast Iowa Community College (IA)
|45.60
|367
|297
|211
|248
|Casper College (WY)
|45.59
|152
|100
|524
|249
|Hibbing Community College (MN)
|45.59
|52
|162
|564
|250
|Corning Community College (NY)
|45.58
|144
|362
|376
|251
|James A Rhodes State College (OH)
|45.54
|590
|77
|127
|252
|Hawaii Community College (HI)
|45.49
|90
|285
|652
|253
|Normandale Community College (MN)
|45.48
|289
|436
|233
|254
|Laramie County Community College (WY)
|45.48
|288
|252
|319
|255
|Volunteer State Community College (TN)
|45.45
|202
|656
|219
|256
|Central Wyoming College (WY)
|45.44
|160
|340
|391
|257
|Montgomery College (MD)
|45.38
|613
|293
|17
|258
|Cowley County Community College (KS)
|45.30
|337
|530
|178
|259
|Columbus Technical College (GA)
|45.29
|520
|70
|243
|260
|Eastern Arizona College (AZ)
|45.29
|78
|548
|413
|261
|West Virginia Northern Community College (WV)
|45.28
|504
|351
|157
|262
|Lincoln Land Community College (IL)
|45.28
|227
|217
|414
|263
|Seminole State College (OK)
|45.27
|397
|357
|69
|264
|Riverland Community College (MN)
|45.27
|136
|134
|522
|265
|Orange County Community College (NY)
|45.25
|67
|461
|429
|266
|Jones County Junior College (MS)
|45.24
|414
|74
|365
|267
|San Bernardino Valley College (CA)
|45.21
|228
|701
|175
|268
|White Mountains Community College (NH)
|45.16
|625
|222
|156
|269
|Cape Cod Community College (MA)
|45.12
|348
|349
|238
|270
|College of Southern Idaho (ID)
|45.11
|373
|323
|228
|271
|H Councill Trenholm State Technical College (AL)
|45.11
|413
|135
|N/A
|272
|Trinidad State Junior College (CO)
|45.06
|372
|151
|327
|273
|Richland Community College (IL)
|45.00
|374
|97
|387
|274
|Dakota College at Bottineau (ND)
|45.00
|469
|228
|109
|275
|Butte College (CA)
|44.96
|22
|524
|511
|276
|River Valley Community College (NH)
|44.95
|595
|214
|58
|277
|Southeastern Community College (IA)
|44.94
|331
|209
|366
|278
|Southeastern Illinois College (IL)
|44.92
|427
|152
|290
|279
|Middlesex Community College (MA)
|44.87
|425
|499
|35
|280
|Carl Sandburg College (IL)
|44.84
|321
|231
|338
|281
|Great Falls College Montana State University (MT)
|44.84
|420
|320
|91
|282
|Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Community College (WI)
|44.84
|142
|677
|N/A
|283
|Suffolk County Community College (NY)
|44.80
|175
|672
|255
|284
|Garrett College (MD)
|44.76
|274
|185
|574
|285
|CUNY Bronx Community College (NY)
|44.75
|50
|537
|453
|286
|Lincoln Trail College (IL)
|44.73
|630
|123
|91
|287
|Germanna Community College (VA)
|44.71
|712
|511
|64
|288
|Piedmont Community College (NC)
|44.68
|254
|61
|683
|289
|Arkansas State University-Beebe (AR)
|44.65
|526
|108
|259
|290
|John A Logan College (IL)
|44.65
|235
|391
|357
|291
|Temple College (TX)
|44.65
|497
|422
|33
|292
|Rose State College (OK)
|44.65
|359
|543
|187
|293
|Dabney S Lancaster Community College (VA)
|44.64
|487
|402
|42
|294
|George C Wallace State Community College-Dothan (AL)
|44.64
|536
|65
|335
|295
|Pima Community College (AZ)
|44.64
|188
|581
|316
|296
|Phoenix College (AZ)
|44.62
|84
|445
|452
|297
|Crowder College (MO)
|44.59
|556
|523
|120
|298
|Hagerstown Community College (MD)
|44.53
|435
|148
|331
|299
|Dutchess Community College (NY)
|44.48
|104
|594
|386
|300
|Contra Costa College (CA)
|44.47
|56
|600
|435
|301
|Iowa Central Community College (IA)
|44.42
|551
|300
|196
|302
|Sauk Valley Community College (IL)
|44.40
|686
|53
|271
|303
|Athens Technical College (GA)
|44.39
|547
|37
|436
|304
|Folsom Lake College (CA)
|44.38
|239
|580
|222
|305
|El Centro College (TX)
|44.37
|404
|613
|159
|306
|Norwalk Community College (CT)
|44.36
|482
|542
|23
|307
|Kishwaukee College (IL)
|44.31
|419
|268
|279
|308
|Umpqua Community College (OR)
|44.27
|31
|700
|584
|309
|Northeast State Community College (TN)
|44.24
|183
|596
|354
|310
|Los Angeles Trade Technical College (CA)
|44.23
|45
|647
|614
|310
|Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (KY)
|44.23
|219
|104
|684
|312
|Sampson Community College (NC)
|44.22
|345
|276
|N/A
|313
|Schenectady County Community College (NY)
|44.22
|122
|694
|302
|314
|Mayland Community College (NC)
|44.20
|203
|180
|673
|315
|New Mexico State University-Alamogordo (NM)
|44.19
|232
|584
|259
|316
|Mt Hood Community College (OR)
|44.15
|163
|383
|437
|317
|Hill College (TX)
|44.15
|441
|642
|21
|318
|Salem Community College (NJ)
|44.13
|539
|287
|77
|319
|Cleveland State Community College (TN)
|44.11
|179
|622
|340
|320
|New Mexico State University-Carlsbad (NM)
|44.11
|211
|625
|259
|321
|Evergreen Valley College (CA)
|44.09
|61
|627
|440
|322
|MiraCosta College (CA)
|44.08
|40
|606
|486
|323
|Morton College (IL)
|44.06
|443
|500
|189
|324
|Central New Mexico Community College (NM)
|44.06
|282
|477
|306
|325
|Alamance Community College (NC)
|44.03
|339
|266
|364
|326
|Tulsa Community College (OK)
|44.01
|251
|394
|373
|327
|Lewis and Clark Community College (IL)
|44.00
|570
|254
|218
|328
|West Kentucky Community and Technical College (KY)
|43.99
|384
|68
|457
|329
|Lassen Community College (CA)
|43.98
|230
|503
|360
|330
|Northern Virginia Community College (VA)
|43.98
|705
|547
|72
|331
|Cape Fear Community College (NC)
|43.95
|507
|55
|421
|332
|Mt San Antonio College (CA)
|43.89
|87
|495
|471
|332
|Shawnee Community College (IL)
|43.89
|296
|390
|N/A
|334
|Pasadena City College (CA)
|43.89
|174
|484
|414
|335
|Johnston Community College (NC)
|43.86
|352
|89
|468
|336
|Western Nebraska Community College (NE)
|43.85
|18
|246
|635
|337
|Hinds Community College (MS)
|43.83
|224
|193
|510
|338
|Northeastern Junior College (CO)
|43.81
|612
|174
|127
|339
|Butler Community College (KS)
|43.79
|393
|468
|235
|340
|George C Wallace State Community College-Selma (AL)
|43.77
|342
|312
|N/A
|341
|Rock Valley College (IL)
|43.77
|481
|232
|292
|342
|Western Piedmont Community College (NC)
|43.77
|297
|112
|505
|343
|Paris Junior College (TX)
|43.76
|535
|392
|192
|344
|Craven Community College (NC)
|43.75
|380
|280
|323
|345
|Sandhills Community College (NC)
|43.70
|516
|328
|231
|346
|Pitt Community College (NC)
|43.67
|429
|267
|312
|347
|Southeast Community College Area (NE)
|43.67
|541
|116
|349
|348
|Edgecombe Community College (NC)
|43.64
|548
|409
|191
|349
|Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Campus (NM)
|43.64
|295
|611
|149
|350
|Hazard Community and Technical College (KY)
|43.58
|287
|131
|666
|351
|McHenry County College (IL)
|43.56
|579
|202
|270
|352
|Massasoit Community College (MA)
|43.55
|411
|557
|203
|353
|Labette Community College (KS)
|43.54
|424
|690
|144
|354
|Cypress College (CA)
|43.54
|70
|469
|519
|355
|Arapahoe Community College (CO)
|43.52
|566
|658
|115
|356
|Bristol Community College (MA)
|43.51
|407
|552
|206
|357
|Ohlone College (CA)
|43.51
|116
|437
|487
|358
|North Shore Community College (MA)
|43.49
|421
|474
|234
|359
|Tompkins Cortland Community College (NY)
|43.48
|126
|498
|459
|360
|San Diego Miramar College (CA)
|43.47
|242
|655
|299
|361
|Jackson State Community College (TN)
|43.44
|170
|715
|249
|362
|Jefferson Davis Community College (AL)
|43.43
|381
|233
|388
|363
|Frontier Community College (IL)
|43.42
|701
|317
|12
|364
|Del Mar College (TX)
|43.37
|262
|399
|404
|365
|Yavapai College (AZ)
|43.36
|51
|164
|630
|366
|Central Oregon Community College (OR)
|43.34
|180
|342
|493
|367
|GateWay Community College (CT)
|43.33
|428
|665
|28
|368
|Wayne Community College (NC)
|43.32
|430
|17
|562
|369
|Thomas Nelson Community College (VA)
|43.32
|658
|540
|118
|370
|Aims Community College (CO)
|43.29
|96
|216
|588
|371
|American River College (CA)
|43.28
|199
|506
|424
|372
|Pulaski Technical College (AR)
|43.26
|661
|310
|184
|373
|Cuyamaca College (CA)
|43.25
|206
|693
|307
|374
|Naugatuck Valley Community College (CT)
|43.20
|305
|588
|286
|375
|Davidson County Community College (NC)
|43.19
|333
|113
|506
|376
|Cecil College (MD)
|43.18
|364
|578
|100
|377
|George C Wallace State Community College-Hanceville (AL)
|43.18
|505
|250
|222
|378
|Ocean County College (NJ)
|43.18
|697
|535
|102
|379
|Jefferson State Community College (AL)
|43.17
|628
|582
|131
|380
|Manchester Community College (NH)
|43.17
|692
|243
|37
|381
|Illinois Central College (IL)
|43.15
|543
|208
|309
|382
|Sacramento City College (CA)
|43.13
|192
|651
|369
|383
|Maysville Community and Technical College (KY)
|43.13
|326
|88
|678
|384
|Belmont College (OH)
|43.13
|412
|71
|463
|385
|Western Iowa Tech Community College (IA)
|43.12
|472
|404
|247
|386
|North Lake College (TX)
|43.11
|513
|723
|99
|387
|Salt Lake Community College (UT)
|43.09
|608
|607
|138
|388
|Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (OK)
|43.08
|266
|449
|479
|389
|College of Lake County (IL)
|43.07
|554
|230
|295
|390
|Central Georgia Technical College (GA)
|43.05
|563
|40
|594
|391
|Bates Technical College (WA)
|43.00
|263
|57
|610
|392
|Montcalm Community College (MI)
|42.97
|631
|262
|88
|393
|Treasure Valley Community College (OR)
|42.96
|63
|427
|563
|393
|Wayne County Community College District (MI)
|42.96
|276
|720
|61
|395
|John Wood Community College (IL)
|42.94
|450
|160
|407
|396
|Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (KY)
|42.94
|392
|241
|392
|397
|Angelina College (TX)
|42.93
|689
|273
|123
|398
|San Antonio College (TX)
|42.91
|624
|161
|300
|399
|Macomb Community College (MI)
|42.91
|584
|669
|124
|400
|Greenfield Community College (MA)
|42.86
|281
|145
|538
|401
|Virginia Highlands Community College (VA)
|42.84
|652
|314
|153
|402
|Blue Mountain Community College (OR)
|42.84
|71
|121
|642
|403
|Northwest-Shoals Community College (AL)
|42.82
|537
|450
|224
|404
|Flathead Valley Community College (MT)
|42.82
|418
|238
|389
|405
|William Rainey Harper College (IL)
|42.79
|549
|185
|345
|406
|Front Range Community College (CO)
|42.75
|470
|556
|217
|407
|College of San Mateo (CA)
|42.75
|48
|455
|580
|408
|Ashland Community and Technical College (KY)
|42.73
|298
|136
|676
|409
|Mount Wachusett Community College (MA)
|42.70
|249
|418
|443
|410
|Rogue Community College (OR)
|42.68
|12
|681
|575
|411
|CUNY Borough of Manhattan Community College (NY)
|42.68
|133
|639
|442
|412
|Warren County Community College (NJ)
|42.61
|684
|305
|45
|413
|Clackamas Community College (OR)
|42.60
|73
|480
|558
|414
|Clarendon College (TX)
|42.58
|553
|302
|161
|415
|East Los Angeles College (CA)
|42.57
|195
|680
|379
|416
|McLennan Community College (TX)
|42.54
|314
|158
|518
|417
|Southern State Community College (OH)
|42.53
|530
|379
|265
|418
|Massachusetts Bay Community College (MA)
|42.48
|583
|501
|199
|419
|Kirkwood Community College (IA)
|42.47
|444
|513
|269
|420
|Lorain County Community College (OH)
|42.45
|399
|510
|293
|421
|Eastern Wyoming College (WY)
|42.44
|259
|179
|560
|422
|Las Positas College (CA)
|42.44
|64
|505
|568
|423
|Albany Technical College (GA)
|42.43
|436
|32
|567
|424
|Marion Technical College (OH)
|42.42
|611
|304
|257
|424
|Victoria College (TX)
|42.42
|452
|306
|350
|426
|City College of San Francisco (CA)
|42.40
|29
|218
|654
|426
|Mid-Plains Community College (NE)
|42.40
|343
|204
|478
|428
|Waukesha County Technical College (WI)
|42.37
|123
|237
|603
|429
|Springfield Technical Community College (MA)
|42.35
|361
|326
|403
|430
|Lane Community College (OR)
|42.30
|9
|520
|650
|431
|San Juan College (NM)
|42.30
|167
|386
|534
|432
|Jefferson College (MO)
|42.29
|586
|337
|272
|433
|Fullerton College (CA)
|42.28
|62
|558
|556
|434
|Quinsigamond Community College (MA)
|42.27
|408
|519
|297
|435
|Nashville State Community College (TN)
|42.24
|234
|716
|311
|436
|National Park Community College (AR)
|42.21
|466
|332
|344
|437
|Palo Verde College (CA)
|42.18
|66
|727
|N/A
|438
|Wor-Wic Community College (MD)
|42.16
|439
|256
|406
|439
|Coastal Carolina Community College (NC)
|42.12
|545
|247
|352
|440
|Moraine Valley Community College (IL)
|42.04
|681
|423
|33
|441
|Navarro College (TX)
|42.03
|596
|637
|171
|442
|Amarillo College (TX)
|42.02
|368
|481
|353
|443
|Central Ohio Technical College (OH)
|42.00
|582
|536
|208
|444
|Luzerne County Community College (PA)
|41.98
|710
|551
|114
|445
|Catawba Valley Community College (NC)
|41.98
|393
|248
|441
|446
|Onondaga Community College (NY)
|41.98
|59
|678
|523
|447
|Blue Ridge Community College (NC)
|41.95
|508
|167
|532
|448
|Howard College (TX)
|41.94
|649
|140
|336
|449
|Black Hawk College (IL)
|41.94
|467
|274
|395
|450
|North Central Texas College (TX)
|41.94
|623
|673
|147
|451
|Hawkeye Community College (IA)
|41.93
|517
|413
|296
|452
|Yuba College (CA)
|41.92
|27
|573
|615
|453
|Middlesex County College (NJ)
|41.90
|626
|620
|167
|454
|NHTI-Concord’s Community College (NH)
|41.90
|706
|343
|27
|455
|New Mexico State University-Dona Ana (NM)
|41.86
|279
|679
|259
|456
|Saint Louis Community College (MO)
|41.85
|550
|508
|85
|457
|East Arkansas Community College (AR)
|41.82
|320
|381
|551
|458
|Central Virginia Community College (VA)
|41.79
|670
|465
|193
|459
|State Fair Community College (MO)
|41.78
|592
|591
|198
|460
|Woodland Community College (CA)
|41.77
|80
|621
|676
|461
|Southern University at Shreveport (LA)
|41.74
|460
|559
|161
|462
|Bay de Noc Community College (MI)
|41.72
|386
|207
|477
|463
|Central Alabama Community College (AL)
|41.70
|401
|359
|420
|464
|Chemeketa Community College (OR)
|41.69
|118
|529
|553
|465
|Tri-County Community College (NC)
|41.68
|301
|249
|664
|466
|Southeast Arkansas College (AR)
|41.67
|327
|345
|584
|467
|Portland Community College (OR)
|41.66
|109
|583
|543
|468
|College of the Albemarle (NC)
|41.65
|328
|75
|581
|469
|Asnuntuck Community College (CT)
|41.63
|277
|205
|569
|470
|Diablo Valley College (CA)
|41.63
|260
|398
|507
|471
|Waubonsee Community College (IL)
|41.63
|601
|387
|278
|472
|Big Sandy Community and Technical College (KY)
|41.63
|323
|288
|633
|473
|Oxnard College (CA)
|41.60
|153
|643
|544
|474
|Northwest Vista College (TX)
|41.60
|698
|264
|240
|475
|Howard Community College (MD)
|41.59
|438
|438
|356
|476
|Brookdale Community College (NJ)
|41.59
|707
|373
|172
|476
|West Shore Community College (MI)
|41.59
|319
|242
|520
|478
|Western Wyoming Community College (WY)
|41.57
|278
|210
|565
|479
|Cerritos College (CA)
|41.56
|76
|594
|566
|480
|Leeward Community College (HI)
|41.54
|293
|319
|513
|481
|Palo Alto College (TX)
|41.52
|639
|253
|324
|482
|Lanier Technical College (GA)
|41.51
|503
|44
|593
|483
|Eastern Maine Community College (ME)
|41.48
|532
|405
|317
|484
|James H Faulkner State Community College (AL)
|41.47
|588
|309
|229
|485
|Metropolitan Community College Area (NE)
|41.43
|422
|638
|127
|486
|Holyoke Community College (MA)
|41.42
|346
|566
|377
|487
|Eastern Iowa Community College District (IA)
|41.39
|523
|410
|209
|488
|Cumberland County College (NJ)
|41.35
|585
|525
|246
|489
|Capital Community College (CT)
|41.34
|294
|612
|411
|490
|Owensboro Community and Technical College (KY)
|41.31
|410
|220
|619
|491
|College of Alameda (CA)
|41.29
|244
|686
|408
|492
|Kankakee Community College (IL)
|41.28
|506
|141
|488
|493
|San Jose City College (CA)
|41.27
|41
|433
|634
|494
|Bladen Community College (NC)
|41.27
|440
|138
|641
|495
|Elgin Community College (IL)
|41.26
|580
|199
|412
|496
|Missouri State University-West Plains (MO)
|41.26
|485
|526
|181
|497
|Lamar Institute of Technology (TX)
|41.24
|521
|327
|381
|498
|Coconino Community College (AZ)
|41.24
|344
|695
|145
|499
|Linn-Benton Community College (OR)
|41.23
|97
|661
|535
|500
|Monroe County Community College (MI)
|41.20
|476
|576
|149
|501
|North Central State College (OH)
|41.19
|493
|633
|266
|502
|University of New Mexico-Los Alamos Campus (NM)
|41.18
|336
|726
|46
|503
|Truckee Meadows Community College (NV)
|41.17
|491
|325
|400
|504
|Guilford Technical Community College (NC)
|41.14
|291
|87
|598
|505
|Augusta Technical College (GA)
|41.14
|495
|19
|611
|506
|Carroll Community College (MD)
|41.13
|472
|188
|525
|507
|South Mountain Community College (AZ)
|41.10
|42
|371
|644
|508
|Northern Essex Community College (MA)
|41.08
|374
|569
|370
|509
|Los Angeles Mission College (CA)
|41.03
|103
|718
|470
|510
|Kirtland Community College (MI)
|40.99
|459
|318
|430
|511
|Prairie State College (IL)
|40.96
|446
|355
|419
|512
|Berkshire Community College (MA)
|40.91
|241
|258
|597
|513
|Oklahoma City Community College (OK)
|40.90
|378
|714
|253
|514
|Spartanburg Community College (SC)
|40.85
|461
|502
|283
|515
|Spoon River College (IL)
|40.85
|602
|190
|433
|516
|Wake Technical Community College (NC)
|40.84
|599
|106
|494
|517
|Lamar Community College (CO)
|40.83
|365
|494
|422
|518
|Richmond Community College (NC)
|40.81
|332
|265
|591
|519
|Mercer County Community College (NJ)
|40.79
|498
|538
|332
|520
|Butler County Community College (PA)
|40.78
|672
|421
|256
|521
|Chattanooga State Community College (TN)
|40.78
|140
|598
|559
|522
|Los Angeles Valley College (CA)
|40.76
|161
|683
|500
|523
|Zane State College (OH)
|40.76
|565
|490
|314
|524
|Hocking College (OH)
|40.73
|492
|393
|393
|525
|College of the Mainland (TX)
|40.72
|272
|271
|578
|526
|St Clair County Community College (MI)
|40.72
|621
|331
|229
|527
|Allen County Community College (KS)
|40.71
|662
|442
|263
|528
|Lamar State College-Orange (TX)
|40.67
|434
|431
|416
|529
|Ulster County Community College (NY)
|40.66
|176
|358
|604
|530
|Paul D Camp Community College (VA)
|40.65
|519
|603
|245
|531
|Southwest Virginia Community College (VA)
|40.64
|512
|572
|274
|532
|Lakeland Community College (OH)
|40.63
|312
|567
|446
|533
|St Philip’s College (TX)
|40.63
|645
|165
|428
|534
|San Diego City College (CA)
|40.60
|154
|705
|481
|535
|Eastern Shore Community College (VA)
|40.54
|531
|339
|N/A
|536
|Southern Maine Community College (ME)
|40.48
|604
|585
|267
|537
|Brookhaven College (TX)
|40.46
|529
|662
|81
|537
|Los Angeles Harbor College (CA)
|40.46
|94
|682
|557
|539
|Mitchell Community College (NC)
|40.46
|353
|335
|561
|540
|Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GA)
|40.41
|362
|47
|622
|541
|Henderson Community College (KY)
|40.36
|311
|194
|596
|542
|Durham Technical Community College (NC)
|40.34
|292
|414
|536
|543
|Enterprise State Community College (AL)
|40.32
|540
|429
|303
|544
|Cincinnati State Technical and Community College (OH)
|40.31
|600
|488
|325
|545
|St Charles Community College (MO)
|40.31
|617
|472
|313
|546
|Lurleen B Wallace Community College (AL)
|40.27
|494
|212
|546
|547
|Somerset Community College (KY)
|40.27
|415
|277
|636
|548
|Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College (NC)
|40.24
|465
|322
|464
|549
|Laney College (CA)
|40.22
|184
|685
|512
|550
|Virginia Western Community College (VA)
|40.19
|676
|618
|213
|551
|Oakton Community College (IL)
|40.15
|616
|251
|423
|552
|Danville Community College (VA)
|40.14
|561
|546
|328
|553
|Central Arizona College (AZ)
|40.13
|92
|631
|598
|554
|Snead State Community College (AL)
|40.13
|577
|441
|363
|555
|Rowan-Cabarrus Community College (NC)
|40.12
|605
|59
|541
|556
|York County Community College (ME)
|40.08
|627
|434
|337
|557
|College of the Desert (CA)
|40.06
|21
|676
|640
|558
|Anne Arundel Community College (MD)
|40.04
|647
|240
|417
|559
|Alaska Christian College (AK)
|40.00
|366
|575
|426
|560
|Rowan College at Gloucester County (NJ)
|39.99
|666
|706
|165
|561
|Southside Virginia Community College (VA)
|39.98
|587
|377
|374
|562
|Louisiana Delta Community College (LA)
|39.96
|664
|211
|N/A
|563
|Joliet Junior College (IL)
|39.96
|559
|541
|343
|564
|Chattahoochee Valley Community College (AL)
|39.92
|528
|674
|107
|565
|Sussex County Community College (NJ)
|39.90
|719
|448
|174
|566
|Odessa College (TX)
|39.88
|398
|338
|515
|567
|Clark State Community College (OH)
|39.88
|571
|570
|329
|568
|Southwestern Michigan College (MI)
|39.87
|538
|200
|514
|569
|Bunker Hill Community College (MA)
|39.84
|417
|666
|361
|569
|Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (KY)
|39.84
|431
|224
|669
|571
|Minneapolis Community and Technical College (MN)
|39.84
|248
|554
|549
|572
|South Piedmont Community College (NC)
|39.83
|258
|336
|649
|573
|Barton County Community College (KS)
|39.82
|651
|341
|375
|574
|York Technical College (SC)
|39.82
|648
|533
|109
|575
|Atlanta Technical College (GA)
|39.80
|501
|33
|627
|576
|Community College of Aurora (CO)
|39.74
|376
|667
|397
|576
|Los Angeles Pierce College (CA)
|39.74
|225
|659
|530
|578
|Mountwest Community and Technical College (WV)
|39.74
|569
|347
|438
|579
|Highland Community College (KS)
|39.71
|557
|601
|181
|580
|Delaware County Community College (PA)
|39.71
|682
|562
|252
|581
|Heartland Community College (IL)
|39.69
|575
|428
|396
|582
|Wilkes Community College (NC)
|39.69
|377
|139
|612
|583
|Triton College (IL)
|39.68
|671
|692
|194
|584
|Washtenaw Community College (MI)
|39.66
|447
|367
|483
|585
|Louisiana State University-Eunice (LA)
|39.65
|568
|198
|509
|586
|Richland College (TX)
|39.63
|629
|707
|200
|587
|North Central Michigan College (MI)
|39.61
|606
|223
|469
|588
|John Tyler Community College (VA)
|39.53
|688
|650
|213
|589
|Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College (WV)
|39.50
|356
|384
|537
|590
|Midlands Technical College (SC)
|39.49
|509
|531
|409
|591
|College of DuPage (IL)
|39.47
|607
|154
|480
|592
|Wilson Community College (NC)
|39.46
|457
|201
|554
|593
|Gadsden State Community College (AL)
|39.43
|351
|291
|625
|594
|Saint Paul College (MN)
|39.35
|257
|459
|587
|595
|Piedmont Virginia Community College (VA)
|39.32
|713
|348
|277
|596
|Rich Mountain Community College (AR)
|39.31
|284
|464
|620
|597
|Blue Ridge Community College (VA)
|39.30
|690
|296
|250
|598
|Northeast Texas Community College (TX)
|39.29
|594
|333
|484
|599
|Jefferson Community and Technical College (KY)
|39.29
|400
|471
|594
|600
|Bergen Community College (NJ)
|39.23
|716
|476
|220
|601
|Gateway Community and Technical College (KY)
|39.18
|347
|172
|628
|602
|Halifax Community College (NC)
|39.15
|349
|157
|629
|603
|Fletcher Technical Community College (LA)
|39.09
|679
|255
|N/A
|604
|Klamath Community College (OR)
|39.08
|111
|279
|663
|605
|De Anza College (CA)
|39.06
|329
|400
|571
|606
|Savannah Technical College (GA)
|38.99
|455
|34
|647
|607
|Mountain View College (TX)
|38.90
|502
|708
|318
|608
|Camden County College (NJ)
|38.88
|618
|688
|280
|609
|Mineral Area College (MO)
|38.86
|634
|518
|378
|610
|Cuyahoga Community College District (OH)
|38.85
|256
|491
|602
|611
|Houston Community College (TX)
|38.84
|471
|565
|448
|612
|Vance-Granville Community College (NC)
|38.80
|338
|149
|638
|613
|Tunxis Community College (CT)
|38.78
|388
|628
|464
|614
|Johnson County Community College (KS)
|38.77
|433
|364
|542
|615
|Housatonic Community College (CT)
|38.76
|458
|654
|418
|616
|Bossier Parish Community College (LA)
|38.66
|642
|593
|348
|617
|Community College of Beaver County (PA)
|38.59
|718
|592
|195
|618
|Northampton County Area Community College (PA)
|38.59
|715
|636
|197
|618
|Ranger College (TX)
|38.59
|668
|561
|149
|620
|Williamsburg Technical College (SC)
|38.57
|683
|282
|N/A
|621
|Cosumnes River College (CA)
|38.54
|189
|644
|605
|622
|Edison State Community College (OH)
|38.53
|677
|407
|283
|623
|Baltimore City Community College (MD)
|38.52
|44
|635
|682
|624
|Alabama Southern Community College (AL)
|38.49
|387
|43
|681
|625
|Southwest Tennessee Community College (TN)
|38.41
|147
|687
|646
|626
|The Community College of Baltimore County (MD)
|38.36
|454
|577
|475
|627
|Martin Community College (NC)
|38.36
|215
|504
|665
|628
|Reedley College (CA)
|38.33
|74
|615
|651
|629
|Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College (WV)
|38.30
|484
|589
|497
|630
|Atlantic Cape Community College (NJ)
|38.28
|660
|624
|341
|631
|Lone Star College System (TX)
|38.27
|591
|623
|398
|632
|Roxbury Community College (MA)
|38.25
|252
|397
|670
|633
|Kalamazoo Valley Community College (MI)
|38.20
|379
|521
|550
|634
|Lansing Community College (MI)
|38.13
|527
|368
|527
|635
|Laredo Community College (TX)
|38.11
|576
|290
|539
|636
|Southwestern Illinois College (IL)
|38.05
|663
|281
|492
|637
|Tarrant County College District (TX)
|38.02
|391
|574
|528
|638
|Pierpont Community and Technical College (WV)
|38.02
|448
|452
|648
|639
|Santa Fe Community College (NM)
|37.99
|220
|527
|631
|640
|East Central College (MO)
|37.99
|581
|376
|508
|641
|Sinclair Community College (OH)
|37.93
|499
|456
|526
|642
|Bevill State Community College (AL)
|37.90
|560
|415
|531
|643
|Northwest State Community College (OH)
|37.85
|573
|487
|482
|644
|New River Community and Technical College (WV)
|37.83
|453
|560
|590
|645
|Wabash Valley College (IL)
|37.83
|724
|360
|57
|646
|Cedar Valley College (TX)
|37.82
|474
|704
|410
|647
|New River Community College (VA)
|37.77
|571
|698
|367
|648
|Aiken Technical College (SC)
|37.75
|641
|299
|517
|649
|Ivy Tech Community College (IN)
|37.68
|598
|544
|445
|650
|Greenville Technical College (SC)
|37.64
|678
|425
|439
|651
|Eastfield College (TX)
|37.54
|546
|709
|382
|652
|Northland Pioneer College (AZ)
|37.41
|54
|605
|687
|653
|Florence-Darlington Technical College (SC)
|37.40
|542
|632
|461
|654
|Gaston College (NC)
|37.33
|478
|202
|660
|655
|Westmoreland County Community College (PA)
|37.31
|703
|608
|333
|656
|Ozarks Technical Community College (MO)
|37.29
|674
|478
|449
|657
|Quinebaug Valley Community College (CT)
|37.28
|253
|350
|679
|658
|J Sargeant Reynolds Community College (VA)
|37.28
|665
|649
|385
|659
|Los Angeles Southwest College (CA)
|37.27
|11
|717
|672
|660
|Grand Rapids Community College (MI)
|37.26
|657
|454
|484
|661
|Tidewater Community College (VA)
|37.25
|694
|648
|338
|662
|Texarkana College (TX)
|37.24
|524
|467
|547
|663
|Forsyth Technical Community College (NC)
|37.21
|395
|354
|616
|664
|Northeastern Technical College (SC)
|37.20
|673
|423
|N/A
|665
|Chesapeake College (MD)
|37.16
|316
|370
|671
|666
|Iowa Western Community College (IA)
|37.15
|644
|486
|475
|667
|Muskegon Community College (MI)
|37.14
|643
|417
|503
|668
|Roanoke-Chowan Community College (NC)
|37.14
|275
|159
|674
|669
|Columbus State Community College (OH)
|37.11
|597
|479
|516
|670
|Fresno City College (CA)
|37.08
|58
|699
|655
|671
|North Idaho College (ID)
|37.07
|620
|346
|545
|672
|NorthWest Arkansas Community College (AR)
|37.01
|640
|517
|474
|673
|Community College of Allegheny County (PA)
|36.84
|714
|562
|333
|674
|Central Piedmont Community College (NC)
|36.76
|490
|439
|582
|675
|Delgado Community College (LA)
|36.71
|562
|492
|548
|676
|Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City (MO)
|36.64
|699
|482
|346
|677
|Blue Ridge Community and Technical College (WV)
|36.63
|653
|388
|608
|678
|Bucks County Community College (PA)
|36.47
|721
|356
|401
|679
|Blinn College (TX)
|36.44
|691
|406
|490
|680
|Fayetteville Technical Community College (NC)
|36.41
|437
|313
|632
|681
|Mid Michigan Community College (MI)
|36.35
|638
|613
|473
|682
|Coastal Bend College (TX)
|36.35
|696
|496
|456
|683
|Tri-County Technical College (SC)
|36.33
|675
|497
|501
|684
|Rappahannock Community College (VA)
|36.31
|654
|630
|451
|685
|Oakland Community College (MI)
|36.27
|636
|668
|447
|686
|College of Marin (CA)
|36.06
|37
|451
|686
|687
|El Camino College-Compton Center (CA)
|36.01
|85
|702
|662
|688
|Long Beach City College (CA)
|35.89
|115
|697
|658
|689
|Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College (SC)
|35.67
|685
|361
|555
|690
|Parkland College (IL)
|35.61
|635
|260
|618
|691
|Stark State College (OH)
|35.57
|522
|663
|621
|692
|Mid-South Community College (AR)
|35.48
|158
|419
|690
|693
|Trident Technical College (SC)
|35.47
|650
|407
|576
|694
|Prince George’s Community College (MD)
|35.45
|483
|664
|570
|695
|Community College of Vermont (VT)
|35.35
|717
|324
|496
|696
|Berkeley City College (CA)
|35.26
|355
|722
|572
|697
|Los Angeles City College (CA)
|35.21
|119
|711
|659
|698
|Passaic County Community College (NJ)
|34.84
|655
|691
|495
|699
|Cleveland Community College (NC)
|34.81
|324
|292
|688
|700
|Nash Community College (NC)
|34.79
|555
|579
|600
|701
|Mountain Empire Community College (VA)
|34.67
|544
|555
|637
|702
|Lenoir Community College (NC)
|34.65
|315
|225
|689
|703
|Bishop State Community College (AL)
|34.64
|515
|507
|656
|704
|Piedmont Technical College (SC)
|34.53
|679
|382
|601
|705
|South Louisiana Community College (LA)
|34.52
|704
|534
|N/A
|706
|Montgomery County Community College (PA)
|34.51
|726
|444
|109
|707
|South Suburban College (IL)
|34.47
|708
|532
|N/A
|708
|Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus (AL)
|34.45
|445
|435
|675
|709
|Shelton State Community College (AL)
|34.43
|615
|375
|653
|710
|Union County College (NJ)
|34.27
|722
|675
|380
|711
|Harrisburg Area Community College-Harrisburg (PA)
|34.17
|700
|670
|489
|712
|Terra State Community College (OH)
|34.12
|656
|610
|644
|713
|Community College of Denver (CO)
|33.72
|510
|703
|592
|714
|Robeson Community College (NC)
|33.68
|165
|447
|685
|715
|Rio Salado College (AZ)
|33.61
|308
|728
|607
|716
|Owens Community College (OH)
|33.59
|633
|602
|609
|717
|Pennsylvania Highlands Community College (PA)
|33.58
|693
|396
|613
|718
|J F Drake State Community and Technical College (AL)
|33.33
|511
|604
|667
|719
|Essex County College (NJ)
|33.29
|695
|713
|460
|720
|Eastern Gateway Community College (OH)
|33.12
|567
|725
|584
|721
|Community College of Philadelphia (PA)
|33.08
|720
|462
|552
|722
|Baton Rouge Community College (LA)
|32.64
|610
|696
|606
|723
|Reading Area Community College (PA)
|32.42
|564
|645
|643
|724
|Denmark Technical College (SC)
|31.66
|609
|586
|691
|725
|Lackawanna College (PA)
|30.62
|727
|236
|623
|726
|Austin Community College District (TX)
|29.71
|723
|597
|617
|727
|Hudson County Community College (NJ)
|29.14
|725
|724
|472
|728
|Kilian Community College (SD)
|28.56
|728
|196
|589