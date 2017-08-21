Tarrant County, Texas August 21, 2017



Cost is often a major consideration when evaluating college prospects. And with tuition rates continuing to rise every year — not to mention all the other expenses related to attendance — many would-be students are easily priced out of a university education.

Community colleges offer a perfect solution — and a better alternative to forgoing higher education altogether. During the 2016 to 2017 academic year, tuition and fees for full-time, in-state enrollment at a public two-year college averaged $1,760 per semester versus $4,825 at a public four-year institution and $16,740 at a four-year private school. Based on those rates, students who earn their general-education credits at a community college before transferring to an in-state public four-year university would save $12,260 over two years on tuition and fees alone.

Besides their reputation as an affordable, and in some cases free, option for earning a degree or serving as a bridge to university, community colleges are known for a number of attractive qualities. They often provide more flexible schedules, smaller class sizes and comparatively rigorous coursework, including bachelor’s degree programs in nearly half of all U.S. states — again, at a fraction of the university price tag. Such advantages appeal to first-time college entrants but especially to nontraditional students who juggle their studies with other commitments, such as family and work. Many university students today are even transferring to community colleges for the same reasons, a growing trend that reverses the traditional path of “upgrading” from a two-year to a four-year institution.

Individual community colleges, however, vary in performance and affordability. To determine where students can receive the best education at the lowest price, WalletHub’s analysts compared more than 700 community colleges across 14 key indicators of cost and quality. Our data set ranges from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to student-faculty ratio to graduation rate. Read on for our findings, expert insight from a panel of researchers and a full description of our methodology. In addition to this ranking, we also conducted a state-level analysis of the Best & Worst Community College Systems.

Best & Worst Community Colleges

Overall Rank

(1 = Best) Community College Total Score ‘Cost & Financing’ Rank ‘Education Outcomes’ Rank ‘Career Outcomes’ Rank 1 Leech Lake Tribal College (MN) 69.00 1 18 N/A 2 Cochise County Community College District (AZ) 65.69 173 146 2 3 Southwest Wisconsin Technical College (WI) 63.28 83 1 142 4 Stella and Charles Guttman Community College (NY) 60.77 4 64 N/A 5 Blackfeet Community College (MT) 60.68 322 2 N/A 6 Aaniiih Nakoda College (MT) 60.41 2 96 N/A 7 Ilisagvik College (AK) 60.32 17 24 N/A 8 Northern Oklahoma College (OK) 60.08 309 130 5 9 Mesalands Community College (NM) 59.83 53 11 N/A 10 Lake Area Technical Institute (SD) 59.23 646 9 16 11 Rend Lake College (IL) 59.22 350 52 14 12 Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute (NM) 58.78 8 81 N/A 13 Mitchell Technical Institute (SD) 58.63 637 4 39 14 Chief Dull Knife College (MT) 58.58 30 30 N/A 15 State Technical College of Missouri (MO) 58.08 488 3 23 16 Pratt Community College (KS) 57.95 468 23 26 17 Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (NE) 56.52 226 128 1 18 North Central Missouri College (MO) 56.47 496 226 7 19 Moorpark College (CA) 56.27 303 626 4 20 Western Technical College (WI) 55.66 49 78 73 21 Whatcom Community College (WA) 55.59 307 137 29 22 Pierce College-Puyallup (WA) 55.28 271 14 91 23 San Joaquin Delta College (CA) 54.94 36 333 76 24 Wenatchee Valley College (WA) 54.79 198 206 55 25 Dawson Community College (MT) 54.71 383 10 66 26 Coastline Community College (CA) 54.71 290 721 3 27 Columbia-Greene Community College (NY) 54.45 93 129 40 28 Walla Walla Community College (WA) 54.34 265 105 65 29 Eastern New Mexico University-Ruidoso Campus (NM) 54.29 216 21 149 30 Pamlico Community College (NC) 54.22 112 42 N/A 31 Minnesota State Community and Technical College (MN) 54.19 194 86 86 32 Alexandria Technical & Community College (MN) 54.07 201 35 146 33 Itawamba Community College (MS) 54.00 151 102 101 34 Arkansas State University-Mountain Home (AR) 53.71 371 36 17 35 Manhattan Area Technical College (KS) 53.54 687 27 36 36 Barstow Community College (CA) 53.46 5 689 87 37 CUNY Hostos Community College (NY) 53.34 39 460 22 38 Meridian Community College (MS) 53.04 168 169 97 39 Northwest College (WY) 53.04 113 76 133 40 SOWELA Technical Community College (LA) 52.88 659 195 20 41 Mohave Community College (AZ) 52.82 130 617 52 42 Scottsdale Community College (AZ) 52.80 172 177 98 43 Lakeshore Technical College (WI) 52.46 28 25 427 44 Bay Mills Community College (MI) 52.34 125 72 N/A 45 Vermilion Community College (MN) 52.33 145 176 60 46 Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College (WI) 52.23 46 6 521 47 South Central College (MN) 52.21 208 156 37 48 Kauai Community College (HI) 52.21 15 91 626 49 Western Dakota Technical Institute (SD) 52.19 622 29 68 50 Northland Community and Technical College (MN) 52.06 171 73 168 51 University of Arkansas Community College-Hope (AR) 52.06 354 120 6 52 Columbia Gorge Community College (OR) 52.01 16 234 383 53 Northeast Mississippi Community College (MS) 51.98 209 51 185 54 Tohono O’Odham Community College (AZ) 51.88 6 420 N/A 55 Colby Community College (KS) 51.82 451 63 78 56 Milwaukee Area Technical College (WI) 51.61 23 294 250 57 Jefferson Community College (NY) 51.61 149 316 105 58 Kaskaskia College (IL) 51.51 223 227 104 59 Tillamook Bay Community College (OR) 51.31 20 493 137 60 Taft College (CA) 51.23 3 709 N/A 61 Herkimer County Community College (NY) 51.21 117 153 183 62 Minnesota West Community and Technical College (MN) 51.13 204 60 212 63 Lake Superior College (MN) 51.13 210 244 112 64 Wharton County Junior College (TX) 51.10 357 163 79 65 Paradise Valley Community College (AZ) 51.06 132 269 141 66 Ridgewater College (MN) 50.93 159 84 221 67 North Hennepin Community College (MN) 50.89 214 352 94 68 Panola College (TX) 50.68 423 344 53 69 CUNY LaGuardia Community College (NY) 50.57 131 587 83 70 CUNY Kingsborough Community College (NY) 50.54 128 366 51 71 CUNY Queensborough Community College (NY) 50.53 139 416 31 72 Dodge City Community College (KS) 50.37 310 187 32 73 West Hills College-Coalinga (CA) 50.28 34 219 497 74 Columbia College (CA) 50.24 38 374 N/A 75 Glendale Community College (CA) 50.20 75 684 13 76 St Cloud Technical and Community College (MN) 50.11 238 263 130 77 Northwestern Connecticut Community College (CT) 50.07 229 432 15 78 South Puget Sound Community College (WA) 50.05 335 124 119 79 Hopkinsville Community College (KY) 50.00 370 126 108 80 Ozarka College (AR) 49.94 340 125 122 81 Mt San Jacinto Community College District (CA) 49.89 156 646 8 82 Grossmont College (CA) 49.88 245 641 67 83 Imperial Valley College (CA) 49.87 26 514 N/A 84 Coahoma Community College (MS) 49.83 99 235 N/A 85 Iowa Lakes Community College (IA) 49.82 475 13 227 86 Holmes Community College (MS) 49.79 218 315 135 87 Fort Scott Community College (KS) 49.75 589 192 62 88 Sheridan College (WY) 49.73 135 178 232 89 Northcentral Technical College (WI) 49.68 107 16 504 90 Chippewa Valley Technical College (WI) 49.66 129 41 402 91 West Hills College-Lemoore (CA) 49.65 14 549 320 92 Gwinnett Technical College (GA) 49.57 463 107 23 93 Coffeyville Community College (KS) 49.49 270 92 186 94 Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MS) 49.48 255 118 201 95 Hutchinson Community College (KS) 49.41 426 191 90 96 Lower Columbia College (WA) 49.39 205 132 239 97 Columbia State Community College (TN) 49.38 196 568 103 98 Southwestern Oregon Community College (OR) 49.33 162 173 275 99 North Florida Community College (FL) 49.31 318 50 N/A 100 Chaffey College (CA) 49.28 81 571 154 101 Randolph Community College (NC) 49.27 416 22 N/A 102 Irvine Valley College (CA) 49.26 250 458 106 102 Northwest Iowa Community College (IA) 49.26 603 82 11 104 Highland Community College (IL) 49.23 177 122 358 105 Hillsborough Community College (FL) 49.19 456 550 50 106 Jamestown Community College (NY) 49.18 43 363 258 107 Walters State Community College (TN) 49.18 143 353 176 108 Roane State Community College (TN) 49.17 55 385 241 109 Shoreline Community College (WA) 49.16 302 83 205 110 Porterville College (CA) 49.16 19 634 N/A 111 Kapiolani Community College (HI) 49.06 186 239 202 112 North Dakota State College of Science (ND) 49.05 385 56 188 113 Big Bend Community College (WA) 49.04 137 182 268 114 San Jacinto Community College (TX) 49.03 283 298 126 115 Spokane Community College (WA) 49.02 108 261 275 116 Moreno Valley College (CA) 49.00 79 719 10 117 Monroe Community College (NY) 48.99 102 466 96 118 Miles Community College (MT) 48.99 396 111 54 119 GateWay Community College (AZ) 48.98 95 259 320 120 BridgeValley Community & Technical College (WV) 48.90 363 20 314 121 Stanly Community College (NC) 48.89 403 45 177 122 Lee College (TX) 48.87 221 46 362 123 Morgan Community College (CO) 48.70 477 127 117 124 University of Arkansas Community College-Batesville (AR) 48.61 382 67 121 125 Hudson Valley Community College (NY) 48.61 166 412 170 126 Clovis Community College (NM) 48.59 187 155 346 127 Oregon Coast Community College (OR) 48.58 141 284 215 128 Mohawk Valley Community College (NY) 48.55 69 308 291 129 Saddleback College (CA) 48.51 237 457 136 130 Mesa Community College (AZ) 48.51 124 453 190 131 Solano Community College (CA) 48.49 32 515 282 132 Patrick Henry Community College (VA) 48.46 552 257 43 133 Madisonville Community College (KY) 48.44 330 58 254 134 SUNY Westchester Community College (NY) 48.41 155 590 46 135 Riverside City College (CA) 48.38 77 616 179 136 Moraine Park Technical College (WI) 48.37 164 31 491 137 College of the Siskiyous (CA) 48.33 10 671 461 138 Northeast Alabama Community College (AL) 48.28 578 275 70 139 Orange Coast College (CA) 48.25 146 539 164 140 Fulton-Montgomery Community College (NY) 48.21 65 245 351 141 Cerro Coso Community College (CA) 48.19 25 640 283 142 Itasca Community College (MN) 48.10 100 133 394 143 Vernon College (TX) 48.09 619 147 89 144 Rainy River Community College (MN) 47.99 72 278 497 145 Lake Region State College (ND) 47.94 402 8 431 146 Alvin Community College (TX) 47.84 462 170 139 147 Rochester Community and Technical College (MN) 47.83 212 295 225 148 Olney Central College (IL) 47.83 667 26 81 149 James Sprunt Community College (NC) 47.81 267 28 661 150 Golden West College (CA) 47.79 148 473 204 151 El Camino Community College District (CA) 47.78 47 564 273 152 Brunswick Community College (NC) 47.69 299 117 N/A 153 Mississippi Delta Community College (MS) 47.68 185 90 455 154 Seward County Community College and Area Technical School (KS) 47.66 280 175 209 155 Century College (MN) 47.65 247 401 169 156 North Iowa Area Community College (IA) 47.64 514 103 160 157 University of New Mexico-Gallup Campus (NM) 47.63 181 629 46 158 Chandler-Gilbert Community College (AZ) 47.63 233 516 158 159 Indian Hills Community College (IA) 47.61 406 321 113 160 Kellogg Community College (MI) 47.58 236 475 166 161 El Paso Community College (TX) 47.53 464 619 63 162 Montgomery Community College (NC) 47.49 334 94 N/A 163 Citrus College (CA) 47.48 114 489 236 164 Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (WI) 47.47 57 142 466 165 Surry Community College (NC) 47.41 405 168 173 166 Kansas City Kansas Community College (KS) 47.40 200 49 444 167 Arkansas State University-Newport (AR) 47.40 480 272 17 168 New Mexico Junior College (NM) 47.37 120 270 458 169 Black River Technical College (AR) 47.35 317 66 434 170 Wytheville Community College (VA) 47.34 574 389 71 171 Allan Hancock College (CA) 47.27 98 485 264 172 Murray State College (OK) 47.27 325 403 140 173 Everett Community College (WA) 47.16 268 171 281 174 Windward Community College (HI) 47.15 86 395 404 175 Gateway Technical College (WI) 47.13 33 7 668 176 Motlow State Community College (TN) 47.12 213 660 143 177 North Arkansas College (AR) 47.05 306 98 310 178 Estrella Mountain Community College (AZ) 47.02 156 426 215 179 Central Lakes College-Brainerd (MN) 46.97 191 166 372 180 College of the Muscogee Nation (OK) 46.96 341 110 N/A 181 SUNY Broome Community College (NY) 46.95 89 440 308 182 Pellissippi State Community College (TN) 46.94 106 528 248 183 Nicolet Area Technical College (WI) 46.86 24 39 639 184 Palomar College (CA) 46.85 101 609 237 185 Mid-State Technical College (WI) 46.84 88 38 573 186 Santa Rosa Junior College (CA) 46.82 127 372 301 187 Honolulu Community College (HI) 46.82 91 212 425 188 Glen Oaks Community College (MI) 46.81 369 79 303 189 Hennepin Technical College (MN) 46.81 207 189 355 190 Community College of Rhode Island (RI) 46.77 169 329 298 191 Sierra College (CA) 46.77 105 462 289 192 Pearl River Community College (MS) 46.77 269 95 371 193 Allegany College of Maryland (MD) 46.75 442 214 163 194 Fox Valley Technical College (WI) 46.74 35 85 583 195 East Mississippi Community College (MS) 46.74 193 48 502 196 Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College (MI) 46.74 231 286 N/A 197 Kennebec Valley Community College (ME) 46.73 389 302 155 198 Southeastern Community College (NC) 46.72 264 98 540 199 Central Maine Community College (ME) 46.70 558 429 80 200 Victor Valley College (CA) 46.66 13 712 390 201 Frederick Community College (MD) 46.66 489 289 125 202 Gogebic Community College (MI) 46.66 479 197 58 203 Manchester Community College (CT) 46.65 409 522 8 204 College of the Ouachitas (AR) 46.58 534 115 74 205 Ventura College (CA) 46.58 246 653 148 206 Erie Community College (NY) 46.48 121 470 294 207 Washington State Community College (OH) 46.47 614 307 95 208 Little Big Horn College (MT) 46.46 82 599 N/A 209 Harford Community College (MD) 46.45 500 283 134 210 Arkansas Northeastern College (AR) 46.43 197 80 467 211 Adirondack Community College (NY) 46.35 190 369 288 212 Mott Community College (MI) 46.32 240 229 330 213 Los Medanos College (CA) 46.29 138 301 368 214 Burlington County College (NJ) 46.28 702 657 30 214 Mesabi Range College (MN) 46.28 60 144 529 216 Northeast Community College (NE) 46.25 525 101 116 217 South Arkansas Community College (AR) 46.25 304 114 450 218 Edmonds Community College (WA) 46.23 217 119 432 219 Rockland Community College (NY) 46.22 110 509 305 220 Lake Land College (IL) 46.19 593 62 226 221 Danville Area Community College (IL) 46.19 486 143 206 222 Southern Arkansas University Tech (AR) 46.17 632 12 579 223 Glendale Community College (AZ) 46.16 134 446 358 224 College of Southern Maryland (MD) 46.13 449 380 132 225 Galveston College (TX) 46.11 300 150 326 226 Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas (AR) 46.05 243 69 657 227 Nassau Community College (NY) 46.04 178 365 322 228 Genesee Community College (NY) 46.02 182 443 287 228 Helena College University of Montana (MT) 46.02 432 330 41 230 Marshalltown Community College (IA) 46.01 273 109 399 231 Moberly Area Community College (MO) 46.01 709 545 44 232 Washington County Community College (ME) 45.97 150 93 680 233 Grayson College (TX) 45.97 518 553 84 234 Cloud County Community College (KS) 45.95 533 183 180 235 Central Community College (NE) 45.95 285 54 454 236 Garden City Community College (KS) 45.95 390 184 242 237 University of New Mexico-Valencia County Campus (NM) 45.92 261 652 46 238 Raritan Valley Community College (NJ) 45.91 669 411 75 239 Delta College (MI) 45.85 358 221 244 240 East Central Community College (MS) 45.85 286 181 342 241 Clatsop Community College (OR) 45.82 7 311 624 242 Carteret Community College (NC) 45.81 360 5 577 243 Dyersburg State Community College (TN) 45.80 68 512 383 244 Sisseton Wahpeton College (SD) 45.80 222 378 N/A 245 River Parishes Community College (LA) 45.69 711 483 56 246 Haywood Community College (NC) 45.62 313 15 533 247 Northeast Iowa Community College (IA) 45.60 367 297 211 248 Casper College (WY) 45.59 152 100 524 249 Hibbing Community College (MN) 45.59 52 162 564 250 Corning Community College (NY) 45.58 144 362 376 251 James A Rhodes State College (OH) 45.54 590 77 127 252 Hawaii Community College (HI) 45.49 90 285 652 253 Normandale Community College (MN) 45.48 289 436 233 254 Laramie County Community College (WY) 45.48 288 252 319 255 Volunteer State Community College (TN) 45.45 202 656 219 256 Central Wyoming College (WY) 45.44 160 340 391 257 Montgomery College (MD) 45.38 613 293 17 258 Cowley County Community College (KS) 45.30 337 530 178 259 Columbus Technical College (GA) 45.29 520 70 243 260 Eastern Arizona College (AZ) 45.29 78 548 413 261 West Virginia Northern Community College (WV) 45.28 504 351 157 262 Lincoln Land Community College (IL) 45.28 227 217 414 263 Seminole State College (OK) 45.27 397 357 69 264 Riverland Community College (MN) 45.27 136 134 522 265 Orange County Community College (NY) 45.25 67 461 429 266 Jones County Junior College (MS) 45.24 414 74 365 267 San Bernardino Valley College (CA) 45.21 228 701 175 268 White Mountains Community College (NH) 45.16 625 222 156 269 Cape Cod Community College (MA) 45.12 348 349 238 270 College of Southern Idaho (ID) 45.11 373 323 228 271 H Councill Trenholm State Technical College (AL) 45.11 413 135 N/A 272 Trinidad State Junior College (CO) 45.06 372 151 327 273 Richland Community College (IL) 45.00 374 97 387 274 Dakota College at Bottineau (ND) 45.00 469 228 109 275 Butte College (CA) 44.96 22 524 511 276 River Valley Community College (NH) 44.95 595 214 58 277 Southeastern Community College (IA) 44.94 331 209 366 278 Southeastern Illinois College (IL) 44.92 427 152 290 279 Middlesex Community College (MA) 44.87 425 499 35 280 Carl Sandburg College (IL) 44.84 321 231 338 281 Great Falls College Montana State University (MT) 44.84 420 320 91 282 Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Community College (WI) 44.84 142 677 N/A 283 Suffolk County Community College (NY) 44.80 175 672 255 284 Garrett College (MD) 44.76 274 185 574 285 CUNY Bronx Community College (NY) 44.75 50 537 453 286 Lincoln Trail College (IL) 44.73 630 123 91 287 Germanna Community College (VA) 44.71 712 511 64 288 Piedmont Community College (NC) 44.68 254 61 683 289 Arkansas State University-Beebe (AR) 44.65 526 108 259 290 John A Logan College (IL) 44.65 235 391 357 291 Temple College (TX) 44.65 497 422 33 292 Rose State College (OK) 44.65 359 543 187 293 Dabney S Lancaster Community College (VA) 44.64 487 402 42 294 George C Wallace State Community College-Dothan (AL) 44.64 536 65 335 295 Pima Community College (AZ) 44.64 188 581 316 296 Phoenix College (AZ) 44.62 84 445 452 297 Crowder College (MO) 44.59 556 523 120 298 Hagerstown Community College (MD) 44.53 435 148 331 299 Dutchess Community College (NY) 44.48 104 594 386 300 Contra Costa College (CA) 44.47 56 600 435 301 Iowa Central Community College (IA) 44.42 551 300 196 302 Sauk Valley Community College (IL) 44.40 686 53 271 303 Athens Technical College (GA) 44.39 547 37 436 304 Folsom Lake College (CA) 44.38 239 580 222 305 El Centro College (TX) 44.37 404 613 159 306 Norwalk Community College (CT) 44.36 482 542 23 307 Kishwaukee College (IL) 44.31 419 268 279 308 Umpqua Community College (OR) 44.27 31 700 584 309 Northeast State Community College (TN) 44.24 183 596 354 310 Los Angeles Trade Technical College (CA) 44.23 45 647 614 310 Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (KY) 44.23 219 104 684 312 Sampson Community College (NC) 44.22 345 276 N/A 313 Schenectady County Community College (NY) 44.22 122 694 302 314 Mayland Community College (NC) 44.20 203 180 673 315 New Mexico State University-Alamogordo (NM) 44.19 232 584 259 316 Mt Hood Community College (OR) 44.15 163 383 437 317 Hill College (TX) 44.15 441 642 21 318 Salem Community College (NJ) 44.13 539 287 77 319 Cleveland State Community College (TN) 44.11 179 622 340 320 New Mexico State University-Carlsbad (NM) 44.11 211 625 259 321 Evergreen Valley College (CA) 44.09 61 627 440 322 MiraCosta College (CA) 44.08 40 606 486 323 Morton College (IL) 44.06 443 500 189 324 Central New Mexico Community College (NM) 44.06 282 477 306 325 Alamance Community College (NC) 44.03 339 266 364 326 Tulsa Community College (OK) 44.01 251 394 373 327 Lewis and Clark Community College (IL) 44.00 570 254 218 328 West Kentucky Community and Technical College (KY) 43.99 384 68 457 329 Lassen Community College (CA) 43.98 230 503 360 330 Northern Virginia Community College (VA) 43.98 705 547 72 331 Cape Fear Community College (NC) 43.95 507 55 421 332 Mt San Antonio College (CA) 43.89 87 495 471 332 Shawnee Community College (IL) 43.89 296 390 N/A 334 Pasadena City College (CA) 43.89 174 484 414 335 Johnston Community College (NC) 43.86 352 89 468 336 Western Nebraska Community College (NE) 43.85 18 246 635 337 Hinds Community College (MS) 43.83 224 193 510 338 Northeastern Junior College (CO) 43.81 612 174 127 339 Butler Community College (KS) 43.79 393 468 235 340 George C Wallace State Community College-Selma (AL) 43.77 342 312 N/A 341 Rock Valley College (IL) 43.77 481 232 292 342 Western Piedmont Community College (NC) 43.77 297 112 505 343 Paris Junior College (TX) 43.76 535 392 192 344 Craven Community College (NC) 43.75 380 280 323 345 Sandhills Community College (NC) 43.70 516 328 231 346 Pitt Community College (NC) 43.67 429 267 312 347 Southeast Community College Area (NE) 43.67 541 116 349 348 Edgecombe Community College (NC) 43.64 548 409 191 349 Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Campus (NM) 43.64 295 611 149 350 Hazard Community and Technical College (KY) 43.58 287 131 666 351 McHenry County College (IL) 43.56 579 202 270 352 Massasoit Community College (MA) 43.55 411 557 203 353 Labette Community College (KS) 43.54 424 690 144 354 Cypress College (CA) 43.54 70 469 519 355 Arapahoe Community College (CO) 43.52 566 658 115 356 Bristol Community College (MA) 43.51 407 552 206 357 Ohlone College (CA) 43.51 116 437 487 358 North Shore Community College (MA) 43.49 421 474 234 359 Tompkins Cortland Community College (NY) 43.48 126 498 459 360 San Diego Miramar College (CA) 43.47 242 655 299 361 Jackson State Community College (TN) 43.44 170 715 249 362 Jefferson Davis Community College (AL) 43.43 381 233 388 363 Frontier Community College (IL) 43.42 701 317 12 364 Del Mar College (TX) 43.37 262 399 404 365 Yavapai College (AZ) 43.36 51 164 630 366 Central Oregon Community College (OR) 43.34 180 342 493 367 GateWay Community College (CT) 43.33 428 665 28 368 Wayne Community College (NC) 43.32 430 17 562 369 Thomas Nelson Community College (VA) 43.32 658 540 118 370 Aims Community College (CO) 43.29 96 216 588 371 American River College (CA) 43.28 199 506 424 372 Pulaski Technical College (AR) 43.26 661 310 184 373 Cuyamaca College (CA) 43.25 206 693 307 374 Naugatuck Valley Community College (CT) 43.20 305 588 286 375 Davidson County Community College (NC) 43.19 333 113 506 376 Cecil College (MD) 43.18 364 578 100 377 George C Wallace State Community College-Hanceville (AL) 43.18 505 250 222 378 Ocean County College (NJ) 43.18 697 535 102 379 Jefferson State Community College (AL) 43.17 628 582 131 380 Manchester Community College (NH) 43.17 692 243 37 381 Illinois Central College (IL) 43.15 543 208 309 382 Sacramento City College (CA) 43.13 192 651 369 383 Maysville Community and Technical College (KY) 43.13 326 88 678 384 Belmont College (OH) 43.13 412 71 463 385 Western Iowa Tech Community College (IA) 43.12 472 404 247 386 North Lake College (TX) 43.11 513 723 99 387 Salt Lake Community College (UT) 43.09 608 607 138 388 Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (OK) 43.08 266 449 479 389 College of Lake County (IL) 43.07 554 230 295 390 Central Georgia Technical College (GA) 43.05 563 40 594 391 Bates Technical College (WA) 43.00 263 57 610 392 Montcalm Community College (MI) 42.97 631 262 88 393 Treasure Valley Community College (OR) 42.96 63 427 563 393 Wayne County Community College District (MI) 42.96 276 720 61 395 John Wood Community College (IL) 42.94 450 160 407 396 Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (KY) 42.94 392 241 392 397 Angelina College (TX) 42.93 689 273 123 398 San Antonio College (TX) 42.91 624 161 300 399 Macomb Community College (MI) 42.91 584 669 124 400 Greenfield Community College (MA) 42.86 281 145 538 401 Virginia Highlands Community College (VA) 42.84 652 314 153 402 Blue Mountain Community College (OR) 42.84 71 121 642 403 Northwest-Shoals Community College (AL) 42.82 537 450 224 404 Flathead Valley Community College (MT) 42.82 418 238 389 405 William Rainey Harper College (IL) 42.79 549 185 345 406 Front Range Community College (CO) 42.75 470 556 217 407 College of San Mateo (CA) 42.75 48 455 580 408 Ashland Community and Technical College (KY) 42.73 298 136 676 409 Mount Wachusett Community College (MA) 42.70 249 418 443 410 Rogue Community College (OR) 42.68 12 681 575 411 CUNY Borough of Manhattan Community College (NY) 42.68 133 639 442 412 Warren County Community College (NJ) 42.61 684 305 45 413 Clackamas Community College (OR) 42.60 73 480 558 414 Clarendon College (TX) 42.58 553 302 161 415 East Los Angeles College (CA) 42.57 195 680 379 416 McLennan Community College (TX) 42.54 314 158 518 417 Southern State Community College (OH) 42.53 530 379 265 418 Massachusetts Bay Community College (MA) 42.48 583 501 199 419 Kirkwood Community College (IA) 42.47 444 513 269 420 Lorain County Community College (OH) 42.45 399 510 293 421 Eastern Wyoming College (WY) 42.44 259 179 560 422 Las Positas College (CA) 42.44 64 505 568 423 Albany Technical College (GA) 42.43 436 32 567 424 Marion Technical College (OH) 42.42 611 304 257 424 Victoria College (TX) 42.42 452 306 350 426 City College of San Francisco (CA) 42.40 29 218 654 426 Mid-Plains Community College (NE) 42.40 343 204 478 428 Waukesha County Technical College (WI) 42.37 123 237 603 429 Springfield Technical Community College (MA) 42.35 361 326 403 430 Lane Community College (OR) 42.30 9 520 650 431 San Juan College (NM) 42.30 167 386 534 432 Jefferson College (MO) 42.29 586 337 272 433 Fullerton College (CA) 42.28 62 558 556 434 Quinsigamond Community College (MA) 42.27 408 519 297 435 Nashville State Community College (TN) 42.24 234 716 311 436 National Park Community College (AR) 42.21 466 332 344 437 Palo Verde College (CA) 42.18 66 727 N/A 438 Wor-Wic Community College (MD) 42.16 439 256 406 439 Coastal Carolina Community College (NC) 42.12 545 247 352 440 Moraine Valley Community College (IL) 42.04 681 423 33 441 Navarro College (TX) 42.03 596 637 171 442 Amarillo College (TX) 42.02 368 481 353 443 Central Ohio Technical College (OH) 42.00 582 536 208 444 Luzerne County Community College (PA) 41.98 710 551 114 445 Catawba Valley Community College (NC) 41.98 393 248 441 446 Onondaga Community College (NY) 41.98 59 678 523 447 Blue Ridge Community College (NC) 41.95 508 167 532 448 Howard College (TX) 41.94 649 140 336 449 Black Hawk College (IL) 41.94 467 274 395 450 North Central Texas College (TX) 41.94 623 673 147 451 Hawkeye Community College (IA) 41.93 517 413 296 452 Yuba College (CA) 41.92 27 573 615 453 Middlesex County College (NJ) 41.90 626 620 167 454 NHTI-Concord’s Community College (NH) 41.90 706 343 27 455 New Mexico State University-Dona Ana (NM) 41.86 279 679 259 456 Saint Louis Community College (MO) 41.85 550 508 85 457 East Arkansas Community College (AR) 41.82 320 381 551 458 Central Virginia Community College (VA) 41.79 670 465 193 459 State Fair Community College (MO) 41.78 592 591 198 460 Woodland Community College (CA) 41.77 80 621 676 461 Southern University at Shreveport (LA) 41.74 460 559 161 462 Bay de Noc Community College (MI) 41.72 386 207 477 463 Central Alabama Community College (AL) 41.70 401 359 420 464 Chemeketa Community College (OR) 41.69 118 529 553 465 Tri-County Community College (NC) 41.68 301 249 664 466 Southeast Arkansas College (AR) 41.67 327 345 584 467 Portland Community College (OR) 41.66 109 583 543 468 College of the Albemarle (NC) 41.65 328 75 581 469 Asnuntuck Community College (CT) 41.63 277 205 569 470 Diablo Valley College (CA) 41.63 260 398 507 471 Waubonsee Community College (IL) 41.63 601 387 278 472 Big Sandy Community and Technical College (KY) 41.63 323 288 633 473 Oxnard College (CA) 41.60 153 643 544 474 Northwest Vista College (TX) 41.60 698 264 240 475 Howard Community College (MD) 41.59 438 438 356 476 Brookdale Community College (NJ) 41.59 707 373 172 476 West Shore Community College (MI) 41.59 319 242 520 478 Western Wyoming Community College (WY) 41.57 278 210 565 479 Cerritos College (CA) 41.56 76 594 566 480 Leeward Community College (HI) 41.54 293 319 513 481 Palo Alto College (TX) 41.52 639 253 324 482 Lanier Technical College (GA) 41.51 503 44 593 483 Eastern Maine Community College (ME) 41.48 532 405 317 484 James H Faulkner State Community College (AL) 41.47 588 309 229 485 Metropolitan Community College Area (NE) 41.43 422 638 127 486 Holyoke Community College (MA) 41.42 346 566 377 487 Eastern Iowa Community College District (IA) 41.39 523 410 209 488 Cumberland County College (NJ) 41.35 585 525 246 489 Capital Community College (CT) 41.34 294 612 411 490 Owensboro Community and Technical College (KY) 41.31 410 220 619 491 College of Alameda (CA) 41.29 244 686 408 492 Kankakee Community College (IL) 41.28 506 141 488 493 San Jose City College (CA) 41.27 41 433 634 494 Bladen Community College (NC) 41.27 440 138 641 495 Elgin Community College (IL) 41.26 580 199 412 496 Missouri State University-West Plains (MO) 41.26 485 526 181 497 Lamar Institute of Technology (TX) 41.24 521 327 381 498 Coconino Community College (AZ) 41.24 344 695 145 499 Linn-Benton Community College (OR) 41.23 97 661 535 500 Monroe County Community College (MI) 41.20 476 576 149 501 North Central State College (OH) 41.19 493 633 266 502 University of New Mexico-Los Alamos Campus (NM) 41.18 336 726 46 503 Truckee Meadows Community College (NV) 41.17 491 325 400 504 Guilford Technical Community College (NC) 41.14 291 87 598 505 Augusta Technical College (GA) 41.14 495 19 611 506 Carroll Community College (MD) 41.13 472 188 525 507 South Mountain Community College (AZ) 41.10 42 371 644 508 Northern Essex Community College (MA) 41.08 374 569 370 509 Los Angeles Mission College (CA) 41.03 103 718 470 510 Kirtland Community College (MI) 40.99 459 318 430 511 Prairie State College (IL) 40.96 446 355 419 512 Berkshire Community College (MA) 40.91 241 258 597 513 Oklahoma City Community College (OK) 40.90 378 714 253 514 Spartanburg Community College (SC) 40.85 461 502 283 515 Spoon River College (IL) 40.85 602 190 433 516 Wake Technical Community College (NC) 40.84 599 106 494 517 Lamar Community College (CO) 40.83 365 494 422 518 Richmond Community College (NC) 40.81 332 265 591 519 Mercer County Community College (NJ) 40.79 498 538 332 520 Butler County Community College (PA) 40.78 672 421 256 521 Chattanooga State Community College (TN) 40.78 140 598 559 522 Los Angeles Valley College (CA) 40.76 161 683 500 523 Zane State College (OH) 40.76 565 490 314 524 Hocking College (OH) 40.73 492 393 393 525 College of the Mainland (TX) 40.72 272 271 578 526 St Clair County Community College (MI) 40.72 621 331 229 527 Allen County Community College (KS) 40.71 662 442 263 528 Lamar State College-Orange (TX) 40.67 434 431 416 529 Ulster County Community College (NY) 40.66 176 358 604 530 Paul D Camp Community College (VA) 40.65 519 603 245 531 Southwest Virginia Community College (VA) 40.64 512 572 274 532 Lakeland Community College (OH) 40.63 312 567 446 533 St Philip’s College (TX) 40.63 645 165 428 534 San Diego City College (CA) 40.60 154 705 481 535 Eastern Shore Community College (VA) 40.54 531 339 N/A 536 Southern Maine Community College (ME) 40.48 604 585 267 537 Brookhaven College (TX) 40.46 529 662 81 537 Los Angeles Harbor College (CA) 40.46 94 682 557 539 Mitchell Community College (NC) 40.46 353 335 561 540 Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GA) 40.41 362 47 622 541 Henderson Community College (KY) 40.36 311 194 596 542 Durham Technical Community College (NC) 40.34 292 414 536 543 Enterprise State Community College (AL) 40.32 540 429 303 544 Cincinnati State Technical and Community College (OH) 40.31 600 488 325 545 St Charles Community College (MO) 40.31 617 472 313 546 Lurleen B Wallace Community College (AL) 40.27 494 212 546 547 Somerset Community College (KY) 40.27 415 277 636 548 Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College (NC) 40.24 465 322 464 549 Laney College (CA) 40.22 184 685 512 550 Virginia Western Community College (VA) 40.19 676 618 213 551 Oakton Community College (IL) 40.15 616 251 423 552 Danville Community College (VA) 40.14 561 546 328 553 Central Arizona College (AZ) 40.13 92 631 598 554 Snead State Community College (AL) 40.13 577 441 363 555 Rowan-Cabarrus Community College (NC) 40.12 605 59 541 556 York County Community College (ME) 40.08 627 434 337 557 College of the Desert (CA) 40.06 21 676 640 558 Anne Arundel Community College (MD) 40.04 647 240 417 559 Alaska Christian College (AK) 40.00 366 575 426 560 Rowan College at Gloucester County (NJ) 39.99 666 706 165 561 Southside Virginia Community College (VA) 39.98 587 377 374 562 Louisiana Delta Community College (LA) 39.96 664 211 N/A 563 Joliet Junior College (IL) 39.96 559 541 343 564 Chattahoochee Valley Community College (AL) 39.92 528 674 107 565 Sussex County Community College (NJ) 39.90 719 448 174 566 Odessa College (TX) 39.88 398 338 515 567 Clark State Community College (OH) 39.88 571 570 329 568 Southwestern Michigan College (MI) 39.87 538 200 514 569 Bunker Hill Community College (MA) 39.84 417 666 361 569 Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (KY) 39.84 431 224 669 571 Minneapolis Community and Technical College (MN) 39.84 248 554 549 572 South Piedmont Community College (NC) 39.83 258 336 649 573 Barton County Community College (KS) 39.82 651 341 375 574 York Technical College (SC) 39.82 648 533 109 575 Atlanta Technical College (GA) 39.80 501 33 627 576 Community College of Aurora (CO) 39.74 376 667 397 576 Los Angeles Pierce College (CA) 39.74 225 659 530 578 Mountwest Community and Technical College (WV) 39.74 569 347 438 579 Highland Community College (KS) 39.71 557 601 181 580 Delaware County Community College (PA) 39.71 682 562 252 581 Heartland Community College (IL) 39.69 575 428 396 582 Wilkes Community College (NC) 39.69 377 139 612 583 Triton College (IL) 39.68 671 692 194 584 Washtenaw Community College (MI) 39.66 447 367 483 585 Louisiana State University-Eunice (LA) 39.65 568 198 509 586 Richland College (TX) 39.63 629 707 200 587 North Central Michigan College (MI) 39.61 606 223 469 588 John Tyler Community College (VA) 39.53 688 650 213 589 Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College (WV) 39.50 356 384 537 590 Midlands Technical College (SC) 39.49 509 531 409 591 College of DuPage (IL) 39.47 607 154 480 592 Wilson Community College (NC) 39.46 457 201 554 593 Gadsden State Community College (AL) 39.43 351 291 625 594 Saint Paul College (MN) 39.35 257 459 587 595 Piedmont Virginia Community College (VA) 39.32 713 348 277 596 Rich Mountain Community College (AR) 39.31 284 464 620 597 Blue Ridge Community College (VA) 39.30 690 296 250 598 Northeast Texas Community College (TX) 39.29 594 333 484 599 Jefferson Community and Technical College (KY) 39.29 400 471 594 600 Bergen Community College (NJ) 39.23 716 476 220 601 Gateway Community and Technical College (KY) 39.18 347 172 628 602 Halifax Community College (NC) 39.15 349 157 629 603 Fletcher Technical Community College (LA) 39.09 679 255 N/A 604 Klamath Community College (OR) 39.08 111 279 663 605 De Anza College (CA) 39.06 329 400 571 606 Savannah Technical College (GA) 38.99 455 34 647 607 Mountain View College (TX) 38.90 502 708 318 608 Camden County College (NJ) 38.88 618 688 280 609 Mineral Area College (MO) 38.86 634 518 378 610 Cuyahoga Community College District (OH) 38.85 256 491 602 611 Houston Community College (TX) 38.84 471 565 448 612 Vance-Granville Community College (NC) 38.80 338 149 638 613 Tunxis Community College (CT) 38.78 388 628 464 614 Johnson County Community College (KS) 38.77 433 364 542 615 Housatonic Community College (CT) 38.76 458 654 418 616 Bossier Parish Community College (LA) 38.66 642 593 348 617 Community College of Beaver County (PA) 38.59 718 592 195 618 Northampton County Area Community College (PA) 38.59 715 636 197 618 Ranger College (TX) 38.59 668 561 149 620 Williamsburg Technical College (SC) 38.57 683 282 N/A 621 Cosumnes River College (CA) 38.54 189 644 605 622 Edison State Community College (OH) 38.53 677 407 283 623 Baltimore City Community College (MD) 38.52 44 635 682 624 Alabama Southern Community College (AL) 38.49 387 43 681 625 Southwest Tennessee Community College (TN) 38.41 147 687 646 626 The Community College of Baltimore County (MD) 38.36 454 577 475 627 Martin Community College (NC) 38.36 215 504 665 628 Reedley College (CA) 38.33 74 615 651 629 Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College (WV) 38.30 484 589 497 630 Atlantic Cape Community College (NJ) 38.28 660 624 341 631 Lone Star College System (TX) 38.27 591 623 398 632 Roxbury Community College (MA) 38.25 252 397 670 633 Kalamazoo Valley Community College (MI) 38.20 379 521 550 634 Lansing Community College (MI) 38.13 527 368 527 635 Laredo Community College (TX) 38.11 576 290 539 636 Southwestern Illinois College (IL) 38.05 663 281 492 637 Tarrant County College District (TX) 38.02 391 574 528 638 Pierpont Community and Technical College (WV) 38.02 448 452 648 639 Santa Fe Community College (NM) 37.99 220 527 631 640 East Central College (MO) 37.99 581 376 508 641 Sinclair Community College (OH) 37.93 499 456 526 642 Bevill State Community College (AL) 37.90 560 415 531 643 Northwest State Community College (OH) 37.85 573 487 482 644 New River Community and Technical College (WV) 37.83 453 560 590 645 Wabash Valley College (IL) 37.83 724 360 57 646 Cedar Valley College (TX) 37.82 474 704 410 647 New River Community College (VA) 37.77 571 698 367 648 Aiken Technical College (SC) 37.75 641 299 517 649 Ivy Tech Community College (IN) 37.68 598 544 445 650 Greenville Technical College (SC) 37.64 678 425 439 651 Eastfield College (TX) 37.54 546 709 382 652 Northland Pioneer College (AZ) 37.41 54 605 687 653 Florence-Darlington Technical College (SC) 37.40 542 632 461 654 Gaston College (NC) 37.33 478 202 660 655 Westmoreland County Community College (PA) 37.31 703 608 333 656 Ozarks Technical Community College (MO) 37.29 674 478 449 657 Quinebaug Valley Community College (CT) 37.28 253 350 679 658 J Sargeant Reynolds Community College (VA) 37.28 665 649 385 659 Los Angeles Southwest College (CA) 37.27 11 717 672 660 Grand Rapids Community College (MI) 37.26 657 454 484 661 Tidewater Community College (VA) 37.25 694 648 338 662 Texarkana College (TX) 37.24 524 467 547 663 Forsyth Technical Community College (NC) 37.21 395 354 616 664 Northeastern Technical College (SC) 37.20 673 423 N/A 665 Chesapeake College (MD) 37.16 316 370 671 666 Iowa Western Community College (IA) 37.15 644 486 475 667 Muskegon Community College (MI) 37.14 643 417 503 668 Roanoke-Chowan Community College (NC) 37.14 275 159 674 669 Columbus State Community College (OH) 37.11 597 479 516 670 Fresno City College (CA) 37.08 58 699 655 671 North Idaho College (ID) 37.07 620 346 545 672 NorthWest Arkansas Community College (AR) 37.01 640 517 474 673 Community College of Allegheny County (PA) 36.84 714 562 333 674 Central Piedmont Community College (NC) 36.76 490 439 582 675 Delgado Community College (LA) 36.71 562 492 548 676 Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City (MO) 36.64 699 482 346 677 Blue Ridge Community and Technical College (WV) 36.63 653 388 608 678 Bucks County Community College (PA) 36.47 721 356 401 679 Blinn College (TX) 36.44 691 406 490 680 Fayetteville Technical Community College (NC) 36.41 437 313 632 681 Mid Michigan Community College (MI) 36.35 638 613 473 682 Coastal Bend College (TX) 36.35 696 496 456 683 Tri-County Technical College (SC) 36.33 675 497 501 684 Rappahannock Community College (VA) 36.31 654 630 451 685 Oakland Community College (MI) 36.27 636 668 447 686 College of Marin (CA) 36.06 37 451 686 687 El Camino College-Compton Center (CA) 36.01 85 702 662 688 Long Beach City College (CA) 35.89 115 697 658 689 Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College (SC) 35.67 685 361 555 690 Parkland College (IL) 35.61 635 260 618 691 Stark State College (OH) 35.57 522 663 621 692 Mid-South Community College (AR) 35.48 158 419 690 693 Trident Technical College (SC) 35.47 650 407 576 694 Prince George’s Community College (MD) 35.45 483 664 570 695 Community College of Vermont (VT) 35.35 717 324 496 696 Berkeley City College (CA) 35.26 355 722 572 697 Los Angeles City College (CA) 35.21 119 711 659 698 Passaic County Community College (NJ) 34.84 655 691 495 699 Cleveland Community College (NC) 34.81 324 292 688 700 Nash Community College (NC) 34.79 555 579 600 701 Mountain Empire Community College (VA) 34.67 544 555 637 702 Lenoir Community College (NC) 34.65 315 225 689 703 Bishop State Community College (AL) 34.64 515 507 656 704 Piedmont Technical College (SC) 34.53 679 382 601 705 South Louisiana Community College (LA) 34.52 704 534 N/A 706 Montgomery County Community College (PA) 34.51 726 444 109 707 South Suburban College (IL) 34.47 708 532 N/A 708 Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus (AL) 34.45 445 435 675 709 Shelton State Community College (AL) 34.43 615 375 653 710 Union County College (NJ) 34.27 722 675 380 711 Harrisburg Area Community College-Harrisburg (PA) 34.17 700 670 489 712 Terra State Community College (OH) 34.12 656 610 644 713 Community College of Denver (CO) 33.72 510 703 592 714 Robeson Community College (NC) 33.68 165 447 685 715 Rio Salado College (AZ) 33.61 308 728 607 716 Owens Community College (OH) 33.59 633 602 609 717 Pennsylvania Highlands Community College (PA) 33.58 693 396 613 718 J F Drake State Community and Technical College (AL) 33.33 511 604 667 719 Essex County College (NJ) 33.29 695 713 460 720 Eastern Gateway Community College (OH) 33.12 567 725 584 721 Community College of Philadelphia (PA) 33.08 720 462 552 722 Baton Rouge Community College (LA) 32.64 610 696 606 723 Reading Area Community College (PA) 32.42 564 645 643 724 Denmark Technical College (SC) 31.66 609 586 691 725 Lackawanna College (PA) 30.62 727 236 623 726 Austin Community College District (TX) 29.71 723 597 617 727 Hudson County Community College (NJ) 29.14 725 724 472 728 Kilian Community College (SD) 28.56 728 196 589