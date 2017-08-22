LOCALNEWSONLY.COM HISTORY 10 YEARS AGO IN COLLEYVILLE
August 05, 2007 Colleyville, Texas
Violence Breaks Out In Town Center Twice In One Week…
Two separate arguments broke into violent fisticuffs at Town Center last week; one inside the Metro Cinema at 5655 Colleyville Boulevard last Saturday night and the other in the parking lot of Market Street Grocery, next door at 5605 Colleyville Boulevard on Tuesday evening.
In the first incident on Saturday, July 28th, about 7:30 PM, the Metro Cinema’s manager, Allen Martinez, 23, was assaulted by the theater owner,William Edward Baldridge, 42, after a dispute concerning whether Martinez, the victim, should have gone behind the cooking line without the Chef’s permission to check on a customer’s order.
Martinez allegedly had responded to Baldridge’s original query about the rule infraction with a response that he would talk to the owner in a few minutes after taking care of the customer. At that point, Baldridge reportedly following Martinez down the hallway, screaming for him to get his things, while hitting him several times with his fists. Shocked patrons called 911, and police and EMTs found Martinez in the Metro Cinema office “pretty badly beaten”. Baldridge had already exited the theater area. Allen Martinez was treated at the scene but declined to be transported. Martinez, who resides in The Colony, reportedly did seek treatment with his own doctor.
After interviewing witnesses and other frightened employees, Officer Kevin Maddux and Officer Chuck Tinsman obtained a warrant for Baldridge’s arrest and the Metro Cinema’s owner, who lives in Dallas, was arrested and charged on July 30th at 1:03 PM with Assault Causes Bodily Injury and also for outstanding warrants for Speeding, Failure To Maintain Financial Responsibility and two Failure To Appear warrants. Baldridge, who is 6’1″ and 245 lbs, posted a cash bond and was released at 5:30 PM on July 30. Detective David Martz is following up with the Tarrant County District Attorney.
William Baldridge seen on far right with Colleyville’s Economic Director Scott Welmaker during the original announcement of the MetroCinema. Since the opening of the theater it has substantially changed the theater food menu from an upper scale restaurant type food to more of a fast food offering.
The theater opened almost one year to the date of the incident at the theater the opening date was August 09, 2006.
Four combatants were involved in the fight in the Market Street parking lot on Tuesday; two men who had words over a parking space that escalated into a melee which included their respective spouses. Arrested at the scene was David Wayne Gardner, 52, of 5017 Bluebonnet Drive in Colleyville, who reportedly threw the first punch.
According to reports, Gardner, who owns Gardner Auto Refinishing at 6611 Colleyville Boulevard, parked his white, specially painted “dooley” pickup truck to take up two parking spots in the Market Street lot. Another vehicle driven by a Grapevine man parked next to the truck, and when the man and his wife exited their vehicle, the Grapevine man made “comments” to Gardner regarding the truck being parked in double spaces. Gardner, inflamed, followed behind the couple, taunting the man and when told to go away, threw a haymaker punch at him, knocking the Grapevine man to the ground. Gardner reportedly was not through with the fight yet, and the Grapevine man’s wife jumped on Gardner’s back to pull him off her husband in order to break up the fight, at which point Gardner’s wife jumped on the Grapevine woman.
Police and EMTs arrived, took statements and treated the Grapevine man, an area pilot who Local News Only is not identifying pending the conclusion of the investigation. The Grapevine man received treatment for injuries at the scene which appeared to include a fractured nose, bruised groin, and a bite mark on his rib cage area.
David Wayne Gardner was arrested at 6:53 PM by Officer Todd Hildebrandt for Assault Causes Bodily Injury and was booked into the Colleyville Justice Center at 7:17 PM. He was released pending further investigation per Sgt. Billy McCullough at 8:30 PM. Detective Kevin Walling is following up the incident.
The Theater suddenly closed in 2008 without fanfare!
Theater patrons showing up at the Theater with tickets found a dark theater and locked doors.
Another confused patron is confounded about not being able to use her “pre-purchased” tickets at the darken theater.
Of course, since this unfortunate event, the theater has been purchased and re-purchased by a larger chain and is now a mainstay in Colleyville.