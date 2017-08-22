LOCALNEWSONLY.COM HISTORY 10 YEARS AGO IN COLLEYVILLE

August 05, 2007 Colleyville, Texas





Violence Breaks Out In Town Center Twice In One Week… Two separate arguments broke into violent fisticuffs at Town Center last week; one inside the Metro Cinema at 5655 Colleyville Boulevard last Saturday night and the other in the parking lot of Market Street Grocery, next door at 5605 Colleyville Boulevard on Tuesday evening. In the first incident on Saturday, July 28th, about 7:30 PM, the Metro Cinema’s manager, Allen Martinez, 23, was assaulted by the theater owner,William Edward Baldridge, 42, after a dispute concerning whether Martinez, the victim, should have gone behind the cooking line without the Chef’s permission to check on a customer’s order. Martinez allegedly had responded to Baldridge’s original query about the rule infraction with a response that he would talk to the owner in a few minutes after taking care of the customer. At that point, Baldridge reportedly following Martinez down the hallway, screaming for him to get his things, while hitting him several times with his fists. Shocked patrons called 911, and police and EMTs found Martinez in the Metro Cinema office “pretty badly beaten”. Baldridge had already exited the theater area. Allen Martinez was treated at the scene but declined to be transported. Martinez, who resides in The Colony, reportedly did seek treatment with his own doctor. After interviewing witnesses and other frightened employees, Officer Kevin Maddux and Officer Chuck Tinsman obtained a warrant for Baldridge’s arrest and the Metro Cinema’s owner, who lives in Dallas, was arrested and charged on July 30th at 1:03 PM with Assault Causes Bodily Injury and also for outstanding warrants for Speeding, Failure To Maintain Financial Responsibility and two Failure To Appear warrants. Baldridge, who is 6’1″ and 245 lbs, posted a cash bond and was released at 5:30 PM on July 30. Detective David Martz is following up with the Tarrant County District Attorney.



William Baldridge seen on far right with Colleyville’s Economic Director Scott Welmaker during the original announcement of the MetroCinema. Since the opening of the theater it has substantially changed the theater food menu from an upper scale restaurant type food to more of a fast food offering.

The theater opened almost one year to the date of the incident at the theater the opening date was August 09, 2006.