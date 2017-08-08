Southlake, Texas August 8, 2017
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested on July 29, 2017 at 1:25 PM by Officer P. Logan at Tassey’s Home address and Charged with; Arrested on August 1, 2017 at 7:08 PM by Officer C. Melton at 600 N. Carroll Ave and Charged With; 1.) Fail to Identify as a Fugitive giving False Information, Bond set at $1,000, Arrested on July 31, 2017 at 4:58 PM by Officer B. Hernandez at 1100 E Hwy 114 and Charged with; Arrested on August 1, 2017 at 9:36 PM by Officer J. Weinschreider at 1471 FM 1709 and Charged with; 1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 Less than 1 G, Bond set at $4,000, LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.”
