Colleyville, Texas August 21, 2017

Colleyville Police Incident Reports: Incident Report

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



CHEYANNE KIP;LING HIGGINS, Age: 19, POB: Bedford, TX. Listed occupation as Server at On the Border and home 1808 Aurthur Dr., Colleyville, TX. Arrested on August 12, 2017 at 2:24 AM by Officer J. Campbell at 5000 Camelot Dr. and Charged With;



1.) Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC Exceeding 0.15! Bond set at $1,500,

2.) Minor in Possession of a Deceptive DL or ID representing over 21, however is under 21, Bond set at $321..Total Bond $1,821