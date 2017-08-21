Colleyville, Texas August 21, 2017
Colleyville Police Incident Reports: Incident Report
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested on August 12, 2017 at 2:24 AM by Officer J. Campbell at 5000 Camelot Dr. and Charged With;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC Exceeding 0.15! Bond set at $1,500,
2.) Minor in Possession of a Deceptive DL or ID representing over 21, however is under 21, Bond set at $321..Total Bond $1,821
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on August 17, 2017 at 12:36 AM by Officer J. Campbell at 4800 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000,
2.) Immigration Detainer from the Department of Homeland Security..NO BOND Immigration Detainer
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 G., Bond set at $2,000,
2.) No Operators License, Bond set at $185.90,
3.) Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $421,
4.) Dealer’s License Violations, Bond set at $191…Total Bond $2797.90
Arrested on August 17, 2017 at 8:45 PM by Officer E. Olivarez at the CVS Grapevine on Hwy 26 and Pool and Charged with;
1.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Bond set at $2,000,
2.) Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces,Bond set at $1,000,
3.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 Less than 28 G, Bond set at $2,000,
4.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421, Total Bond $5,421.
Arrested on August 15, 2017 at 11:27 PM by Officer K. Bruner at 2300 Highland Meadows Dr. and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on August 18, 2017 at 1:48 AM by Officer J. Campbell at 3900 Windsong-Bedford, TX. and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
