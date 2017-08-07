Colleyville, Texas August 7, 2017

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

CAMERON THOMAS HINCKLEY, Age 17, POB: Denton, TX. Listed as Student at Colleyville Heritage High School and Home 5301 Willow Lane, Colleyville, TX.

Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Bond set at $750.





Arrested on July 30, 2017 at 1:59 AM by Officer J. Campbell at 5000 Montclair Dr. and Charged with;



1.) Driving While Intoxicated, No Bond Listed,

Age 38, POB: Dumas, TX. Listed Occupation as Supervisor at McClain and Home 1201 Irwin Dr., Hurst, TX.



Arrested, on July 29, 2017 at 3:56 AM by Officer J. Campbell at 4100 Colleyville Blvd. and Charged with;

