Colleyville, Texas August 25, 2017

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven

and Home 4511 Lakeside Drive, Colleyville, TX. RAJEEV SUNKARA Age 31.POB: IL, Listed his Occupation as Lawyer with the Tarrant County DA’s officeand Home 4511 Lakeside Drive, Colleyville, TX. Arrested on August 24, 2017 at 2:41 AM by Officer D. young at 4100 Brown Trail and Charged with;



Driving While Intoxicated, Bond $1,000. TAYLOR COLE HOLFORD, Age: 28, POB: TX. Listed Occupation as Manager for Arnolds Transport and home 7620 Bogart Dr., North Richland Hills, TX. Arrested, on August 19, 2017 at 2:25 AM by Officer M. Foss at 3800 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;



1.) Driving while Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000,

2.) Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Bond set at $1,500, Total bond $2,500.