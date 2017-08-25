Keller, Texas August 25, 2017

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





Arrested on August 14, 2017 at 4:00 AM by Officer M. Moore at 700 N. Tarrant Pkwy and Charged With;



1.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bond set at $421,

2.) Minor with Tobacco, Bond set at $221., Total Bond $642. CALEB ANDRW McGRAW Age: 17, POB: Ft. Worth. Listed Occupation as Cashier at McDonalds and Home at 809 Sequoia Lane, Keller, TX.on August 14, 2017 at 4:00 AM by Officer M. Moore at 700 N. Tarrant Pkwy and Charged With;





Arrested on August 17, 2017 at 3:27 PM by Officer P. Turner at 400 Pebblecreek Dr. and Charged With;



1.) Possession of Marijuana 4 Ounces but Less than 5 LB, Bond in a Drug Free Zone, Bond Set at $5,000,

2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 less than 28G in a Drug Free Zone, Bond set at $6,500…Total Bond; $11,500. DONALD RAY CROCKETT II, Age: 22, POB: CO. Listed as Unemployed and home 351 S. White Chapel Blvd, Southlake, TX.on August 17, 2017 at 3:27 PM by Officer P. Turner at 400 Pebblecreek Dr. and Charged With;