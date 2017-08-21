Grapevine, Texas August 21,2017
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested on August 14, 2017 at 10:50 AM by Officer E. Barch at the Grapevine Police Station and Charged with;

1.)Assault on EMS Personnel Kaityln Steinke in her efforts to provide EMS Service, Bond set at $1,500,

2.) Assault on EMS Personnel Cassie Castleberry in her efforts to provide EMS Service, Bond set at $1,500, Total Bond $3,000.

08-14-2017

Injury to a Child/Elderly/or Disabled Person with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury, Bond set at $2,500. Arrested on August 12, 2017 at 4:25 AM by Officer J. Bostick at 1650 W. College St. and Charged with; The remainder of City Jail Book ins in PDF Here: Weekly_Book-ins Additional daily incident reports from Grapevine Police: LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester's choice. Note: A downward plea, for example "obstruction of a roadway" in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered "cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well." Please note, letters that threaten LNO as a media source, will be forwarded to law enforcement. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com
Arrested on August 14, 2017 at 10:50 AM by Officer E. Barch at the Grapevine Police Station and Charged with;
1.)Assault on EMS Personnel Kaityln Steinke in her efforts to provide EMS Service, Bond set at $1,500,
2.) Assault on EMS Personnel Cassie Castleberry in her efforts to provide EMS Service, Bond set at $1,500, Total Bond $3,000.
08-14-2017
The remainder of City Jail Book ins in PDF Here: Weekly_Book-ins
Additional daily incident reports from Grapevine Police:
