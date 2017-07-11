Colleyville, Texas July 11, 2017

Editorial by Nelson Thibodeaux

A perfect example is the part-time food critic and and full time left wing columnist that is 1/3 of the Star-Telegrams “Editorial Board,” Bud Kennedy. I contend because you are famous for getting free hamburgers in the area, does not necessarily give you better insight than the overwhelming voters in Tarrant County.

Kennedy, who has seem fixated on Colleyville, one would guess because of the high voter turn outs and conservative leaning voters in the city, has now included an alleged tweet from former Mayor Pro Tem Chris Putnam in Sunday’s July 9, 2017 edition of the Star-Telegram under “In My Opinion, by Bud Kennedy.”

Kennedy refers to a Taco Vendor’s death Jose Ontiveros, shot and killed July 1 trying to stop a robbery in a Mansfield Highway parking lot.

Kennedy writes that one of the suspects told police that teens targeted Hispanics “because they’ve got money and they don’t call the police.” In other words, the nation’s and state of Texas Immigration Laws should be ignored and Ft. Worth become a “sanctuary city,” because one of the teens that killed a 25 year resident of Fort Worth, Jose Ontiveros, a Hispanic male, who was NOT identified as an illegal Hispanic!

Kennedy continues to explain that a “United Fort Worth” group sponsored a breakfast for the entire Ontiveros family. Kennedy notes a “Colleyville Republican ” made a “threat” on Twitter to call federal immigration officials about the event”

“Former Colleyville Mayor Pro Tem, Chris Putnam wrote on Twitter he would “call ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), to let them know….Blog other meet times/locations so we can help enforce the law.”

This is exactly the just the kind of racial profiling they said wouldn’t happen,” Dallas Democrat Domingo Garcia, a Lawyer was quoted.

No question that Bud Kennedy would support Fort Worth, Texas to become a Sanctuary City by claiming that illegals don’t report crime because they are afraid of ICE!

Sort of a “Mafia don’t rat out your buddies Claim.” Therefore, don’t enforce immigration laws because illegals will have no fear of coming to the US illegally and not be afraid to talk about crime for fear of being deported.

I guess is, more people would agree with Chris Putnam, than Bud Kennedy…..another reason to support LocalNewsOnly.com.

Breaking News Bud Kennedy shows up at Monthly Tea Party Meeting;



After his Star-Telegram “in my opinion,” in support of Sanctuary Cities, Bud Kennedy spotted at the Tea Party meeting, After his Star-Telegram “in my opinion,” in support of Sanctuary Cities, Bud Kennedy spotted at the Tea Party meeting,

Colleyville’s David Medlin (front) spots Kennedy and decided to intro himself, however, Bud turned down the offer to come along with Dave to meet Chris Putnam later. Colleyville’s David Medlin (front) spots Kennedy and decided to intro himself, however, Bud turned down the offer to come along with Dave to meet Chris Putnam later.

