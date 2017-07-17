Southlake, Texas July 17, 2017
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested on July 9, 2017 at 8:13 PM by Officer J. Weinschreider at 600 W Hwy 114 and Charged With; Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $750. LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on this criteria if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text. However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information. Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com”
Arrested, on july 13, 2017 at 6:57 PM gy Officer L. Miller at 900 Silverton St. and Charged with;
Duty on Striking a Fixture or hwy Landscape for more damage than $200, Bond set at $1,000.
Arrested on July 12, 2017 at 12:38 AM by Officer S. Petrovich at 3000 E FM 1709 and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, Bond set at $1,000.
