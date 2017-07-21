The Southlake Police Department detectives are asking for your help identifying several suspects wanted in connection with multiple residential burglaries in the area.

Detectives are working three separate cases that occurred between July 15 and July 16, 2017. Two home burglaries occurred in Southlake and one in Keller. In all three crimes the suspect forced entry into the home by breaking a window.

Surveillance footage shows a white van, possibly a Honda Odyssey, driving slowly through the neighborhood several times round the time of the burglary. Valuables were taken in each home including two household, beige Century safes from a home in the 600 block of Fairway View Terrace.

The Lewisville Police Department is also investigating the burglary of a home with similarities to the Southlake and Keller burglaries. In the Lewisville case, a white van, possibly a Honda Odyssey, was also seen in the area around the time of the burglary. Surveillance video shows a female apparently walking past the victim’s house, then turning around and walking past the home again. Shortly afterwards two male suspects in white hats and tan shirts, similar to a painter’s uniform, entered the backyard. The homeowner arrived home as the van appeared at the location. Detectives believe the victim interrupted the burglary as several items were staged in the home but not taken.

If you have any information about the Southlake and Keller home burglaries, or Lewisville one, you are asked to please contact Detective Thomas Roberson with the Southlake Police Department at (817) 748-8235.