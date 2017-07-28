Southlake, Texas July 28, 2017

National Mutt Day, also known as National Mixed Breed Dog Day, is all about embracing, saving and celebrating mixed breed dogs. To celebrate these special friends, the Southlake Parks and Recreation team has lots of fun activities planned for your family pet. You’ll find on-site print photos, puppy paw-print painting, grooming demonstrations, vet advice, and more. Southlake DPS will also give a presentation on pet safety including leash laws, reminding pet owners not to leave animals in hot cars, and who to contact about a loose or stray dog.

Best of all you will get to meet Mayor Laura Hill who is planning to bring her beloved family pet, Emma to Pups in the Park. We hope everyone can join us for this pet friendly event on Monday, July 31 at Boo Boo’s Community Dog Park located at 3901 N White Chapel Blvd.

The Parks and Rec team will also be raffling away several prizes including two tickets to a Rangers game, also dog treat baskets, grooming certificates, and more. Participants can enter the raffle by bringing any of the items listed to be donated to the Keller Regional Adoption Center. Donated items to bring include: Purina One dog and puppy food (dry), Purina One cat and kitten food (dry), rolls of paper towels, antibacterial hand soap, large/black heavy-duty trash bags, bleach, Pine-sol, fleece blankets, towels, dog and cat collars and leashes, dog and cat toys (dishwasher safe), and cat litter (large granules only).

Pups in the Park

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Where: Boo Boo’s Community Park, 3901 N White Chapel Blvd.

When: Monday, July 31

If you need a four-legged friend, please check out the pets available for adoption at the Human Society of North Texas Keller Regional Adoption Center located at 330 Rufe Snow Dr. in Keller. The shelter is open Monday – Friday 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (closed on Sunday). If you would like to call ahead, the phone number is (817) 743-4711 or check out the pets available for adoption on their website.

For more information about Pups in the Park, contact Parks and Recreation at (817) 748-8019. To learn more about National Mutt Day and the special days dedicated to these furry friends visit.