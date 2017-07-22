AUSTIN, TX – July 22, 2017

Yesterday, Senator Konni Burton (R-Colleyville) filed SJR 1, a constitutional amendment that would dedicate money from the state lottery to education and require fifty-percent of these funds to be used to provide salary increases and bonuses for experienced classroom teachers beginning with the 2020 fiscal year.

“Currently, money from the Texas lottery is only statutorily dedicated to public education. SJR 1 would strengthen this commitment by enshrining it in our state constitution, which cannot be undone without another vote of the people” said Sen. Konni Burton. “Furthermore, my bill would direct fifty-percent of this money to pay raises and bonuses for experienced classroom teachers. The money is already in the system: we’re just giving teachers a bigger piece of the pie.”

Raising salaries for experienced classroom teachers will increase the contribution required by school districts for these teachers’ retirement. SJR 1 allows for dedicated money to be used to provide relief to school districts for this cost increase as well.

“My priority is not only to constitutionally keep the money in the public school system but provide more direction on its use. We know the classroom teacher is the most important part of education, and I am proud to author a plan which puts the focus where it always should be–the teacher,” said Sen. Konni Burton.