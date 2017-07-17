Follows strong fundraising period with robust local support

COLLEYVILLE, TX July 17, 2017- On the heels of an extremely successful fundraising period, Senator Konni Burton (R-Colleyville) today announced the strong support of local county and state legislative leaders in her 2018 campaign for reelection.

“I could not be more pleased to have the support of these fantastic public servants in Tarrant County,” said Sen. Konni Burton. “Building strong relationships is crucial to represent such a diverse district, and I am proud of the work we have accomplished together. However, I know there is more work left to do and that is why I am seeking a second term.”

Tarrant County Endorsements Include:

Ron Wright – Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector

Sharen Wilson – Tarrant County District Attorney

Tom Wilder – Tarrant County District Clerk

Andy Nguyen – Tarrant County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Gary Fickes – Tarrant County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Brian Birdwell – State Senator, District 22

Craig Goldman – State Representative, District 97

Bill Zedler – State Representative, District 96

Tony Tinderholt – State Representative, District 94

Matt Krause – State Representative, District 93

Jonathan Stickland – State Representative, District 92

Stephanie Klick – State Representative, District 91

“When I think Senate District 10, I think Tarrant County, and there is no better representative for our community and our values in Austin than Konni Burton. She truly embodies what we are all about here in Tarrant County, and I am proud to endorse her,” said Assessor-Collector Ron Wright.

State Representative Matt Krause said, “Fort Worth continues to grow and prosper, and we must ensure that we have leadership in the state legislature focused on the priorities of our growing community: transportation, education, water, and more. Konni Burton has demonstrated a strong commitment to these commonsense, conservative priorities, and I stand with her in her campaign for reelection.”

“Arlington is one of the most dynamic communities in our state and has been well-served by the leadership of Konni Burton in the Texas Senate. She has fought for lower property and business taxes, civil liberties, and free market economics. There’s no one I would rather work with in Austin on behalf of my constituents than Konni Burton,” said State Representative Tony Tinderholt.