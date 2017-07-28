Southlake, Texas July 28, 2017

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

TWO ARRESTED FROM HONDURAS IN SOUTHLAKE ARE PUT ON ICE HOLD





Arrested on July 21, 2017 at 8:52 PM by Officer C. Melton at 2044 W SH 114 Grapevine and Charged With;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 Less than 28 G. Bond set at $2,000,

2.) Failure to Identify and Giving False/Fictitious Information to Police, Bond set at $2,000,

3.) Having a Prohibited Substance/Item in Correctional Facility, Bond set at $3,000,

4.) Immigration and and Naturalization Hold, Held on NO BOND, total Bond $7,000 KARLA YANORIS CADENAS MEDINA, Age: 19, POB: Hondouras, Listed Occupation as Service at Caliber Collision and Hom 660 Keller Smithfield Rd, Keller, TX.

The second half of the Caliber Collision Team, Lopez listed her Occupation as Car Wash at Caliber Collision. Home 650 Keller Smithfield, Keller, TX.



Arrested on July 21, 2017 by Officer C.l Melton at 2044 W SH 114 Grapevine and Charged With;



1.) Fail to ID Fugitive Intent and Giving False Information to a Police Officer, Bond set at $2,000,

2.) On a Harris County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Theft more than $100 Less than $750, Bond set at $1,500,

3.) Immigration and Naturalization Hold, Ice Detainer Hold…No Bond…total bond $3,500. KEYDY MARISOL LOPEZ Age 19, POB: Honduras,

EMILY GRACE MORGAN, Age: 22, POB: Hurst. Listed Occupation as Customer Service Rep at Warrantech and home 2902 Valleyview Dr., Grapevine, TX. Arrested on July 24, 2017 at 7:19 AM by Officer C. Damico at 600 S. Carroll Ave. and Charged with; 1.) Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Car. Bond set at $1,500,

2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 Moe than 1 G Less than 4 G, Bond set at $3,500,

3.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 less than 28 G, Bond set at $1,500,

4.) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, Bond set at $1,000…Total Bond: $7,500.





Arrested on July 27, 2019 at 10:12 Am by Oficer C. Damico at 1500 E. Hwy 114 and charged with;



1) Failure to identify Fugitize Intent and Giving False Information to a Police Officer, Bond set at $2,000,

2.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Driving Motor Vehicle without a Driver’s License, Bond set at $417.30,

3.) On a Dallas PD Warrant for Speeding Between Specified Strips doing 50 MPH in a 35 MPH Bond set at $460.33, Total Bond $2877.63

Remarks: Inmate has no Driver's License or Texas ID Card/Unknown SS # BARRON ARNOLD, Age: 19, POB: Dallas, TX. Lissted Occupation as Labor for Foundation and home 8710 Quinn St, Dallas, TX.





Arrested on July 23, 2017 at 2:27 AM by Officer J. Weinschreider at 3000 E Hwy 114 and Charged with; DAVID SHAMEL RICHARDSON, Age: 28, POB: Brooklyn, NY. Listed Occupation as CEO of Solar Pros and home 520 Tish Circle #118, Arlington, TX.

2.) Failure to ID Fugitive Intent and Giving False Information to a Police Officer, Bond set at $1,500,

3.) On a Grand Prairie PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $354.00,

4.) On an Irving PD Warrant for no Driver’s License, bond set at $438.40,

5.) On an Irving PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $536.90,

6.) On a Collin County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance PF 3 Under 28G -Motion to Adjudicate, Bond set at $2,000,

7.) On a Collin County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Failure to Identify and Giving False/Fictitious Information Bond set at $340.00,

8.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Driving Without a License, Bond set at $663.00,

9.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $1,163.00,

10.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Driving without a License Bond set at $63.00,

11.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Speeding, Bond set at $366.10,

12.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at $483.00,

13.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Failure to maintain Financial Responsibility, Bond set at 483.00 Total Bond $11,991.40

