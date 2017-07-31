Colleyville, Texas July 31, 2017
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested on July 22, 2017 at 1:53 AM by Officer J. Newman at the Londoner Pub and Grill 5150 Colleyville Blvd. and Charged With; Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC exceeding 0.15, No Bond listed.
Arrested on July 21, 2017 at 9:34 PM by Officer D. Young at 400 Shelton Drive and Charged with;
Two Counts of Juvenile Contempt Charges Bond set at $360.
Arrested on July 22, 2017 at 1:58 AM by Officer J. Campbell at 100 Cheek-Sparger Rd and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated with an open alcohol container in the vehicle, Bond set at $1,500.
Driving while intoxicated with a BAC exceeding 0.15, No Bond listed.
Arrested on July 23, 2017 at 2:30 AM by Officer D. young at 3900 Colleyville Blvd. and Charged with;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 Gram Bond set at $3,000
2.) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond set at $421, Total Bond $3,421, Remarks: States he is Homeless and No Phone Number
Police Incident reported this week;
Summary of Reported Incidents July 21-28, 2017
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period taken to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested in this weekly column and subsequently been cleared of the charges inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. On the other hand a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on this criteria if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information.
Regarding any other removal options or Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com”