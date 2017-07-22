Senate bathroom, tax, education bills all moving through committee this weekend The plan for the Senate appears to be: pass them all, pass them now. If Senate committees approve all of Governor Abbott’s bills this weekend, they could take full floor votes early in the coming week.If you would like to testify at a committee hearing, see the schedule below. All hearings will be held at the Capitol complex in Austin, Texas. If you cannot attend, you can still make your voice heard by calling your State Senators. How to register your position: You can see the committee clerk to receive a registration card outside the hearing room. We do not believe the Senate will utilize kiosks for the SB 3 Privacy Act hearing.You are not required to testify in order to register a position. The following bills were heard on Friday morning: SB 11 DNR Order Reform: Protecting the right of parents and families to make end-of-life decisions for their children/family members. Hearing time: 8:00 a.m., Friday, July 21

8:00 a.m., Friday, July 21 Location: Hearing Room E1.016, Senate Health and Human Services Comm.

Hearing Room E1.016, Senate Health and Human Services Comm. Link to bill language SB 3 Privacy Act: Defending parents’ ability to protect their children from unsafe policies that allow males and females in the same locker rooms, shower rooms, and bathrooms. ARRIVE BY 7:30 AM to get in line. Registration will likely stop by noon!

Hearing time: 9:00 a.m., Friday, July 21

9:00 a.m., Friday, July 21 Location: E1.036, Senate State Affairs Committee (underground Capitol extension).

E1.036, Senate State Affairs Committee (underground Capitol extension). Link to bill language SB 2 School Choice for Special Needs Students: Establishing a privately funded tax credit scholarship program for special needs students attending accredited private schools. While homeschool families are not eligible for the program, THSC supports the bill based on the principle of increased parental choice in education. Hearing time: 10:00 am, Friday, July 21

10:00 am, Friday, July 21 Location: E1.012, Senate Education Comm.

E1.012, Senate Education Comm. Link to bill language The following is the Senate schedule for the weekend:

Saturday 9 a.m. – Senate Business & Commerce (E1.016)

Municipal permitting

Municipal development rules

Tree ordinances

Pre-empt local wireless device ordinances

Health plan coverage of abortion Saturday 11 a.m. – Senate Government Reform (Capitol Auditorium)

Property tax

Local spending limit Saturday 1 p.m. – Senate Finance (E1.036)

State spending limit

Teacher compensation and TRS-Care Sunday 1 p.m. – Senate State Affairs (Senate Chamber)

Annexation

Mail ballot fraud Sunday 2 p.m. – Senate Business & Commerce (E1.016)

Government collection of union dues