Senate bathroom, tax, education bills all moving through committee this weekend
The plan for the Senate appears to be: pass them all, pass them now.
If Senate committees approve all of Governor Abbott’s bills this weekend, they could take full floor votes early in the coming week.If you would like to testify at a committee hearing, see the schedule below. All hearings will be held at the Capitol complex in Austin, Texas. If you cannot attend, you can still make your voice heard by calling your State Senators.
How to register your position: You can see the committee clerk to receive a registration card outside the hearing room. We do not believe the Senate will utilize kiosks for the SB 3 Privacy Act hearing.You are not required to testify in order to register a position.
The following bills were heard on Friday morning:
SB 11 DNR Order Reform: Protecting the right of parents and families to make end-of-life decisions for their children/family members.
- Hearing time: 8:00 a.m., Friday, July 21
- Location: Hearing Room E1.016, Senate Health and Human Services Comm.
- Link to bill language
SB 3 Privacy Act: Defending parents’ ability to protect their children from unsafe policies that allow males and females in the same locker rooms, shower rooms, and bathrooms.
- ARRIVE BY 7:30 AM to get in line. Registration will likely stop by noon!
- Hearing time: 9:00 a.m., Friday, July 21
- Location: E1.036, Senate State Affairs Committee (underground Capitol extension).
- Link to bill language
SB 2 School Choice for Special Needs Students: Establishing a privately funded tax credit scholarship program for special needs students attending accredited private schools. While homeschool families are not eligible for the program, THSC supports the bill based on the principle of increased parental choice in education.
The following is the Senate schedule for the weekend:
Saturday 9 a.m. – Senate Business & Commerce (E1.016)
Municipal permitting
Municipal development rules
Tree ordinances
Pre-empt local wireless device ordinances
Health plan coverage of abortion
Saturday 11 a.m. – Senate Government Reform (Capitol Auditorium)
Property tax
Local spending limit
Saturday 1 p.m. – Senate Finance (E1.036)
State spending limit
Teacher compensation and TRS-Care
Sunday 1 p.m. – Senate State Affairs (Senate Chamber)
Annexation
Mail ballot fraud
Sunday 2 p.m. – Senate Business & Commerce (E1.016)
Government collection of union dues