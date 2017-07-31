Wondered if you knew about the workplace accident today at Tinker Rd and Colleyville Blvd. We saw a worker laid out of the ground with EMTs, fire trucks and police. Police were re routing southbound traffic into the left hand north bound land for over an hour (still there when we were returning).

Richard B. Hix

LNO Response

Yes LNO is aware, however received no notification from the City of Colleyville, therefore LNO was not presented with all the details.

It is our understanding that a large concrete culvert broke loose from the crane and fell on a worker; the worker was apparently killed.