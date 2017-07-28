Grapevine, Texas July 28, 2017



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





Arrested on july 25, 2017 at 11:36 PM by Officer B. Grissom at the Great Wolf Lodge and Charged with;



1.) Public Intoxication – Alcohol, Bond set at $315.00,

2.) Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Bond set at $750, Total bond $1,065. NATHAN VIRDEN Age 21, listed Occupation as Farm Hand for a Family Member and home 2006 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Roswell, New Mexico.on july 25, 2017 at 11:36 PM by Officer B. Grissom at the Great Wolf Lodge and Charged with;





Arrested on July 25, 2017 at 3:21 PM by Officer J. Persson at 3512 Mercury and Charged With;



1.) Driving While Intoxicated, with an Open Alcohol Container in the Car, Bond set at $500,

2.) Duty of striking the unattended vehicle of Eddie J. Brewer of Mercury Dr. Grapevine, Bond set at $500,

3.) Duty on Striking a Hwy Fixture and Landscape damage more than $200 Bond set at $500…Total Bond $1,500. JOSE ALFREDO SOUZA IV, Age: 20 POB: CA. No Occupation listed and Home 249 Stallion, Keller, Texas.on July 25, 2017 at 3:21 PM by Officer J. Persson at 3512 Mercury and Charged With;

Complete listing of Grapevine City Jail Bookins for the past week: 07-28-2017

Daily summaries: 07-20-2017

07-21-2017

07-27-2017-Daily_Media_Report

07-28-2017Daily_Media_Report (002)