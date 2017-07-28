Grapevine, Texas July 28, 2017
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Arrested on july 25, 2017 at 11:36 PM by Officer B. Grissom at the Great Wolf Lodge and Charged with;
1.) Public Intoxication – Alcohol, Bond set at $315.00,
2.) Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Bond set at $750, Total bond $1,065.
Arrested on July 25, 2017 at 3:21 PM by Officer J. Persson at 3512 Mercury and Charged With;
1.) Driving While Intoxicated, with an Open Alcohol Container in the Car, Bond set at $500,
2.) Duty of striking the unattended vehicle of Eddie J. Brewer of Mercury Dr. Grapevine, Bond set at $500,
3.) Duty on Striking a Hwy Fixture and Landscape damage more than $200 Bond set at $500…Total Bond $1,500.
