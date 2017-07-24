Colleyville, Texas July 24, 2017

** From August 1 – 31, diners can contribute to Special Olympics right at the point of sale and all in-store signage and photos will feature local DFW area Special Olympic athletes, all Dallas-Fort Worth Luna Grill Locations Participate in Month long Campaign

SUPPORT LOCAL SPECIAL OLYMPICS ATHLETES WHEN YOU DINE AT LUNA GRILL THIS AUGUST

Two local athletes are some of the many that will benefit from this campaign: Joey Cummings from Flower Mound and Leanne Owens from Richardson (short bios below and photos attached below).

Diners at any of Luna Grill’s five Dallas/Fort Worth locations (www.LunaGrill.com/locations) can help support local Special Olympics athletes thanks to a fundraising campaign throughout the month of August.

Guests will be asked during the order process if they wish to make an additional cash donation to support Special Olympics. 100 percent of all donations collected will stay in the region and go directly to Special Olympics, helping support athlete programs, training, events and educational outreach regarding individuals with disabilities.

“Special Olympics is truly an amazing organization, breaking down barriers both on and off the field through the power of sport,” said Sean Pourteymour, CEO and co-founder of Luna Grill. “We are thrilled to help fund such an empowering and inspiring program.”

Various Luna Grill locations will have individual posters and other in-restaurant signage highlighting some of the amazing athletes that participate in Special Olympics activities nationwide. “During this campaign, Luna Grill is offering its customers an opportunity to change lives and make an impact on more than 58,000 Special Olympics Texas athletes across the state,” said Dr. Richard Brown, SOTX Vice President of Resource Development. “We are very grateful for Luna Grill’s generosity and we are thrilled to work with them this August.”

Luna Grill offers wholesome Mediterranean cuisine such as signature kabob plates, gourmet salads, appetizers, wraps, desserts, craft beer and wine in a contemporary setting. All foods, marinades and sauces are crafted with care daily and meals are made fresh to order and served to the table with genuine cutlery and tableware. A cross between a fast casual and full service sit-down restaurant, Luna Grill combines the best of both worlds and has created the concept of “Luxe Casual.”

About Special Olympics:

Special Olympics is a global movement that unleashes the human spirit through the transformative power and joy of sports, every day around the world. We empower people with intellectual disabilities to become accepted and valued members of their communities, which leads to a more respectful and inclusive society for all. Using sports as the catalyst and programming around health and education, Special Olympics is fighting inactivity, injustice and intolerance. Founded in 1968 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the Special Olympics movement has grown to more than 5.7 million athletes and Unified partners in 172 countries. With the support of more than 1 million coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics delivers 32 Olympic-type sports and over 108,000 games and competitions throughout the year. Special Olympics is supported by many individuals, foundations and partners.

Joey Cummings participates in aquatics, basketball, bowling, and soccer with the Lewisville ISD delegation in the Lewisville/Flower Mound area. Joey also plays on the FC Dallas/Special Olympics Texas unified soccer team. His younger brother played on the team as a unified partner in 2014-15 and now helps as an assistant coach. Joey is a member of the Area 10 Athlete Input Council, and was named 2015 Employee of the Year at the Sonic Drive-In where he currently works.

Leanne Owens participates in aquatics, basketball, bocce, figure skating, golf, and volleyball with the Richardson Roadrunners delegation in Area 10. Leanne is a member of the Area 10 Athlete Input Council (where she has served as President, Secretary, and Treasurer) and is also a certified Special Olympics Texas Global Messenger. Leanne won a silver medal with her Richardson Shooting Stars basketball team at the 2015 Special Olympics World Games in Los Angeles.

About Luna Grill:

Owned by Luna Grill Restaurants LLC, Luna Grill is headquartered in San Diego, California with 37 locations throughout Southern California and the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area.

Founded in 2004, Luna Grill proudly offers authentic, cooked fresh to order Mediterranean cuisine such as kabobs, falafel, salads, hummus, wraps, desserts and wine in a fast casual setting. All foods, marinades and sauces are crafted with care daily and meals are made fresh to order and served to the table with genuine cutlery and tableware. Learn more and view the menu at www.LunaGrill.com.