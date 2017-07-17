Colleyville/Southlake/Trophy Club, etc. Area, July 17, 2017

Editorial by Nelson Thibodeaux, Editor LNO



Colonel Bill Brandt





It is entirely possible that 90% of those reading this editorial have not given a sliver of thought to the 2018 Republican Primary, much less focus on the position of Justice of the Peace for Pct 3 that includes all or part of Colleyville, Southlake, Keller, Hurst, Euless, Bedford a small area, in Haslet and North Fort Worth, as well as Trophy Club, Roanoke and Westlake.



Colleyville voters approved overwhelmingly to install term limits for City Council members, however, sometimes it just becomes obvious when a political office holder’s term should be ended regardless and convincingly by the voters, such is the case here.

The Justice of the Peace, Pct 3 has main offices at Southlake’s City Hall. However, as previously noted, in the LNO article, linked at the bottom of this article. Judge Russell Casey has been reprimanded by his peers and superior judges alike. An admitted sexual affair with an office staff member who finally went to the authorities and then was accused by the JP of mishandling funds. That claim may have been a knee jerk reaction by the current JP, perhaps to redirect attention from his conduct.



The issue has been put to rest now, but the Judge Casey still sit’s behind the big desk making decisions on a variety of claims, including damaging not exceeding $10,000. I hope Judge Casey will make an early decision to simply step down gracefully and not run for re-election in 2018. Especially in the light of a highly qualified candidate who already announced his plans to serve in the position. The contrast between this new candidate and the existing Judge, hopefully will be adequate to convince him to retire as JP.I had the opportunity to meet and interview William P. Brandt. I think any reader will agree Colonel Bill Brandt has the skills, the experience and the history as a patriot, that renders him a highly qualified leader, patriot, historian, attorney and the next Justice of the Peace for Pct 3.

In addition to the impressive resume listed below; Colonel Brandt has prepared himself for the JP's office by working closely with former Ft. Worth Police Officer, Attorney, Colleyville Lions Club Member and current Justice of the Peace Pct 1, Judge Ralph Swearingin, Jr. Colonel Brandt has served on Judge Swearingin's mediation team to help resolve conflicts out of court.Here is an overview of Bill Brandt's Service and experience to date.

MILITARY EXPERIENCE:

EFFECTIVE DATES OF PROMOTION:

Second lieutenant June 1, 1977

First lieutenant June 1, 1979

Captain June 1, 1981

Major June 1, 1991

Lieutenant Colonel September 18, 1998

Colonel February 27, 2002

Senior IMA to the Director, Programs and Plans, Office of the Chief of the Air Force Reserve,

(Headquarters Air Force) Pentagon: 2002-2007

AF Reserve authority on DOD Planning Programming, and Budgeting System. As Acting Director, represents the Chief of the AF Reserve for all force structure issues involving AFR programs and manpower. Develops, advocates and executes over $3.6 billion annually in major force programs.

“unlimited potential; battle tested…… ready for greater responsibility”. James E. Sherrard III, Lt Gen, USAF, “ready for the highest levels of responsibility.” John A. Bradley, Lt Gen, USAF

Commander, 506 Air Expeditionary Group, Kirkuk AB, Iraq, Operation Iraqi Freedom 2004

Base commander Kirkuk Air Base. Joint leadership with US Army, joint SOF, US Embassy, and other government agencies facilitated US mission. Combat leadership during numerous rocket attacks. “#1 Air Expeditionary Group Commander in Iraq… … Superb combat-tested commander… …he fixed the culture, fired up the force, none better!” Blair E. Hansen, Brig Gen, USAF, 332 AEW/CC

Vice-Commander, 332 Air Expeditionary Wing, Balad AB, Iraq, Operation Iraqi Freedom 2004

Supervised over 5,000 personnel in nine groups and 5 detachments encompassing all of Iraq. Supervised short notice beddown of F-16’s. Innovator for Air Traffic Control, Predator Ops, Aero-Medical Staging, Aerial Port, Combat SAR. Developed and validated theatre-wide EOD CONOPS. “I trust him to make the tough combat decisions… …Results oriented warrior… …Combat leadership key to our success, positive mission impact for years to come.” F.C. Williams, Brig Gen, USAFR, 332 AEW/CC





2003 Commanded the largest Air Force Group in OEF. Provided recon, aero-medical evac and Combat SAR for OEF theatre.



Only Group CC in OEF to command entire Air Base.



"Superb job… … Leadership, motivation and drive are his strongest traits… …Ready for any leadership challenge… …I'd go to war with him again in a heartbeat!" James A. Whitmore, Brig Gen, USAF

Colonel Bill Brandt in middle

IMA to the Chief, Program Integration Division, Directorate of Programs, DCS Plans and Programs, (Headquarters Air Force) Pentagon: 2001-2002

Integrates $75B annually for Air Force programs across the Future Years Defense Program (FYDP). Develops options for force sustainment, modernization, and transformation. Serves as senior Fighter/Bomber expert on the CSAF’s Crisis Action Team for Combat Forces. Responsible for representing the AF’s views for all Combat Forces during times of crisis.

“My #1 IMA! Leadership, intelligence, total force savvy –Bill has it all. Huge potential”.

Kevin P. Chilton, Maj Gen, USAF

IMA to the Chief, Combat Forces Division, Directorate of Programs, DCS Plans and Programs, (Headquarters Air Force) Pentagon: 1998-2001

Programs $12B annually for Reserve Forces component of the Global Attack and Air Superiority Panels. Develops force structure and funding to optimize modernization, acquisition, and readiness issues. Develops, staffs, and briefs force structure options to the Chief of Staff, Secretary of the Air Force, Office of the Secretary of Defense, and congressional delegations. “#1 directorate IMA—stellar leadership, tremendous vision” Stephen B. Plummer, Maj Gen, USAF “My best! Future senior USAFR leader—can’t miss potential.…must take advantage of Bill’s gifts”Duncan J. McNabb, Lt Gen, USAF

Chief, Crisis Action Planning, War Mobilization Plans Division, Directorate of Operations and Training, DCS Air and Space Operations, (Headquarters Air Force) Pentagon: 1997-1998

Develops Air Force war planning and crisis action documents and policy. Coordinates with Congressional staffs, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Office of the Secretary of the Air Force, Joint Staff, Unified Commands and MAJCOM staffs. During crisis/wartime, assimilates information and develops actions in response to tasking and surge conditions as a duty officer on the Air Force Crisis Action Team. “Pure gold… brilliant performer! Tops in ops…outstanding Air Staff AO”.

Charles R. Henderson, Maj Gen, USAF

Chief, 916 Air Refueling Wing Command Post, Seymour Johnson AFB, NC: 1995-1997

Recruit, train, and inspire 13 officers and NCO’s of the 916th Command Post team. Achieved Excellent rating on personnel management during November 96 Quality Air Force Assessment.

Joint Force Planner, United States Forces Korea, Yongson, ROK: 1993-1995

Shift Chief, J-5 Future Planning Cell. Developed alternative courses of action for the Commander, USFK. Assisted the Deployment Management Team in the validation of Time Phased Force Deployment Data.

Command Post Officer, 301 Tactical Fighter Wing, Carswell AFB, TX: 1988-1991

Selected as Lead Team Officer for Operational Readiness Inspection.

Chief, Aircrew Training Branch, 1st Tactical Fighter Wing, Langley AFB, VA: 1985-1986

Manage Flight and Ground Training to insure combat capability for 100+ pilots. Chief, Wing Movement Control Team. Manager, Wing Small Computer Program. Wing Simulator Training Officer. Course Director/Instructor, Annual Instrument Refresher Course. F-15 Aircraft Commander.

Assistant Weapons and Tactics Officer, 71st Tactical Fighter Squadron: 1984-1985

F-15 Aircraft Commander. Recognized in “TAC Attack” for skilful recovery of F-15 with damaged flight controls.

Chief of Squadron Standardization, 45th Tactical Reconnaissance Training Squadron: 1982-1984

Supervisor of Flying, RF-4C Instructor Pilot, Functional Check Flight Pilot.

Unit Instructor Pilot, 15th Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron: 1979-1982

JCS Directed Peacetime Aerial Reconnaissance Certified Pilot, Operations Supervisor, Strike Control Instructor Pilot, Instructor for 18th Tactical Fighter Wing Annual Instrument Refresher Course.

Educational History



B.S. History, General Engineering, USAF Academy 1977

USAF Squadron Officers School (Distinguished Graduate) 1981

USAF Command & Staff College (Correspondence) 1983

Marine Corps Command and Staff College (Correspondence) 1983

Texas Instruments Program Management Training 1987

USAF Air War College (Correspondence) 1999

Reserve Forces National Security Strategy Course, Wash. D.C. 2000

MBA, University of Phoenix 2000

And by the way, he found time in since 2000 to get his Jurist Prudence Degree and is a now Practicing Attorney

FLYING TRAINING:

USAF Undergraduate Pilot Training, Laughlin AFB, Tx 1978

RF-4 RTU, Shaw AFB, S.C. 1979

RF-4 Instructor Pilot Course, Bergstrom AFB, Tx 1982

Air Combat Training Instructor Course, Bergstrom AFB, Tx 1982

F-15 RTU (Outstanding Graduate) Luke AFB, Az 1984

Certificated Flight Instructor, Single Engine Land, Addison, Texas 1989

CFI, Instrument Airplane, Addison, Texas 1989

Flight Engineer Boeing 747/727/DC-10, Federal Express 1990/91/95

First Officer, DC-10, Federal Express, Memphis, Tn 1996

Captain, Airbus 300/310, Federal Express, Memphis, Tn 2002

Line Check Airman, Airbus 300/310, Federal Express, Memphis, Tn 2006

VOLUNTEER, ASSOCIATIONS, & CIVIC ACTIVITY:

Chairman, Dragons for Fiscal Responsibility 2002

President, Messiah Lutheran Church 2012

Vice President, Messiah Lutheran Church 2011

Chairman, Messiah Lutheran Classical Academy

Accreditation Steering Cmte 2011

Chairman, Messiah Re-Organization Committee 2006

President, Texas Balance 2006-P

Founding President, Lutheran Mission Alliance 2005

President, Messiah Lutheran Church 2001

Vice-President, Messiah Lutheran Church 2000

President, North Texas Assn of Air Force Academy Graduates 2000

Chairman, Building Committee, Messiah Lutheran Church 1999

Board Member, North Texas Association of Air Force Academy Graduates 1997-2001

Candidate, Republican Nomination, 98th District, Texas Legislature 1998

Columnist, Southlake Journal 1995-1997

President, Metroport Republican Club 1996-1997

Member, Order of Daedaliens 1982-P

Life Member, Air Force Association

Life Member, Air Force Academy Association of Graduates

Life Member, Veterans of Foreign Wars

Life Member, Reserve Officers Association

Member, 1st Fighter Wing Association

Honors and Awards:

Grapevine High School Hall of Fame 2003

Fedex Bravo Zulu 2001

DOD Civilian Recognition Award 1991

F-15 Flying Training Outstanding Graduate 1984

Tactical Air Command Safety Salute 1984

USAF Squadron Officer’s School Distinguished Graduate 1981

Military Decorations:

Legion of Merit 2007

Bronze Star Medal with one OLC 2003, 2004

Meritorious Service Medal with one OLC 1998, 2002

Air Force Commendation Medal with one OLC 1983, 1984

Air Force Meritorious Unit Award 2004

Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with Valor with four OLC Last Award 2003

Air Force Organizational Excellence Award with one OLC Lasr Award 2002

Combat Readiness Medal 1982

National Defense Service Medal with two bronze service stars 1973, 1991, 2001

Iraq Campaign Medal 2004

Global War On Terrorism Expeditionary Medal 2003

Korean Defense Service Medal 1982

Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon w/ Gold Border w/OLC 2003, 2004

Air Force Longevity Service Award with six OLC

Armed Forces Reserve Medal with two “M” devices

Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon with bronze star device

PERSONAL:

Married 35 years, three children, seven grandchildren. Hobbies include home improvement, reading history, and writing.

In 1990 Bill embarked on a commercial aviation career at FedEx, as well as an active Air Force Reserve Colonel

FedEx

At FedEx Bill flew the DC-10 as a First Officer and then upgraded to Captain on the Airbus 300. He was selected as a Line Check Airman in 2006. He is currently a Captain on the Boeing 767.

