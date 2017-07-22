Granbury, Texas July 21, 2017

LNO has been informed that Damian Merrick has rejected any plea offer and has made no offer to the Court. As such, jury selection will begin on August with Jury Selection on August 14, 2017 and opening statements to follow on August 15, 2017. This will be Merrick’s 2nd trial for sexual assault on minors, he was previously convicted in Tarrant County.

