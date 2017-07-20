Colleyville, Texas July 20, 2017



The City of Colleyville’s efforts to preserve the natural beauty of the region and protect the environment wererecognized with an award from Keep Texas Beautiful.Colleyville parks manager Heather Dowell presented the award at a recent City Council meeting. The KeepTexas Beautiful Government Environmental Award recognizes organizations that work to enhance theircommunities and protect the Texas environment.“One of the best ways to express our pride for the land we call Colleyville is to allow our parks and open spaceto reach their full potential,” Mayor Richard Newton said. “This award acknowledges our hard work and showswe are headed in the right direction.”Colleyville parks made strides this year in its environmental practices, tree planting, and community outreach.A key component is the City’s approach to park management, which puts the environment first in dailymaintenance and overall goals. This past year, the City has switched from typical chemical applications to itsathletic fields and parks and is now using an organic and mechanical process that is proving beneficial. All nineballfields in City Park are organic and the Pleasant Run Soccer Complex is now at 80-percent organic andrising. Dowell said she plans to make the switch to organic and all landscape beds and City property over thenext year.Colleyville Parks has also converted many of its landscape beds to native plants and drip irrigation. This changeimproves the beds’ appearance and allows them to have great potential during drought.This past year we planted more than 210 trees. This aggressive planting program will be an annual process tohelp improve Colleyville’s canopy coverage that cleans our air and water, provides habitat, reduces heat islandeffects, reduces energy consumption and provides an environment to engage children in the wonders of nature.Dowell acknowledge that the community plays a major role in maintaining its space. Colleyville is fortunate tohave a caring and involved community. Thanks to Keep Colleyville Beautiful we have 32 Adopt-a-Spots with64 adults and 32 children regularly volunteering to clean our parks and community, providing more than 1,100hours of community service. Several school groups, individuals, and the Colleyville Garden Club assist us inlitter and beautification projects providing over 99 hours of service.“We don’t do great things to receive awards,” Dowell said. “We receive awards for the great things we do.”